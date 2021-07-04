More than a hundred people turned out in downtown Hertford Friday evening for a hot dog cookout with first responders — and most were upbeat about the new contract the town has with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services in town.
The town of Hertford officially dissolved its police department last week. As of July 1, law enforcement is being provided through a contract with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Jacob Sikes, who is one of two former Hertford police officers who have switched over to work for the sheriff’s office as deputies, said the sheriff offered him a good opportunity to continue working in the town.
Sikes said what he is doing now is really the same thing he was doing before as a town police officer, except that now he is wearing a county uniform.
Sheriff Shelby White said at Friday’s first responders event that the main challenge right now is staffing. He is working to hire additional personnel to help police Hertford
“It will work out,” White said. “It’s just going to take some time.”
Wright Dixon, a Belvidere resident who mentioned that he is the brother of Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, said he believes the arrangement will work for both town residents and those who live in other parts of the county.
“I think it’s going to work very well,” Dixon said. “The personnel — the working people — determine the quality of service.”
Dixon said doing something different is sometimes what is needed.
Sid Eley, a former mayor and town councilman and retired director of the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, doesn’t consider the new arrangement ideal but believes it can work.
“I would like to have a police department,” Eley said.
But he added that Hertford is not the only town in the state with this kind of arrangement with a sheriff’s office. And some larger towns even have tried it, he said.
“It’s going to be OK,” Eley said.
Ann Reed, who teaches exercise classes at the Perquimans County Senior Center, said she thinks turning enforcement in Hertford over to the sheriff’s office is the best thing to do.
“It’s better to combine than to have two (departments) that are two blocks apart,” Reed said. “I think it will work out. (The sheriff) does a good job.”
The event was held in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The sheriff said about 280 hot dogs were served.
Lester Gregory said he’s a town resident and has confidence in the new arrangement with the sheriff’s office. He said keeping two town police officers in the new role of deputy will help the transition be smooth.
“I was talking to one yesterday,” Gregory said, referring to a former Hertford officer now working as a deputy in town.
Karl Anderson said the transition has gone well. “I haven’t noticed any appreciable difference,” he said.
Katrina Mann, director of the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, said the change will take some getting used to, because most people don’t like change.
But she’s sold on the new approach.
“I think it’s great,” Mann said. “If it saves money I think it’s awesome.”
The town of Hertford is paying the county $350,000 in the recently started fiscal year to provide policing services in the town. Town officials said the police budget previously had been nearly $1 million.