Area hunters and fishermen and other boaters now have an added degree of safety due to a high-tech rescue boat acquired by the Hertford Volunteer Fire Department.
The boat and its equipment were paid for with funds raised through the department’s annual Sportsmen’s Raffle. Hertford VFD Chief Drew Woodward noted the rescue boat is a way to give back to the community’s sportsmen who support the raffle so generously.
The boat also is available to respond in Pasquotank, Chowan and other area counties, Woodard said.
“This is not just for Perquimans County,” Woodard said. “It could be for anywhere in this area.”
The boat can help with search and rescue and can respond if duck hunters, fishermen or any other boaters are in need of assistance, Woodard said.
The boat is equipped with radar and a forward looking infrared (FLIR) camera system that picks up a heat signal in the day or at night.
The FLIR system can pick up an image of someone a mile away in pitch-black night, explained Capt. Greg Terranova. It could pick up an image of a boat probably three miles away, and the radar has an even greater range, he said.
Hertford is the only fire or rescue department in the area with a boat that is equipped with the FLIR technology, according to Hertford VFD officials.
“Hertford has a lot of people on the water all the time,” Woodard said, noting the community has significant numbers of both recreational and commercial fishermen.
“It’s a good thing for Hertford with Hertford working on developing the waterfront,” Woodard said.
The boat came into service earlier this year.
The department was able to buy a used patrol boat and motor from the N.C Wildlife Resources Commission for $2,500. A wrap with the department name and logo was obtained from Hertford Printing.
The electronics for the boat cost $45,000, and Zeb Danker of Danker Marine in Hertford donated the labor for the installation and provided the electronic equipment at his cost, Woodard said. It’s estimated the cost would have been $70,000 otherwise, he added.
The boat also is equipped with side scan sonar that will locate items on the bottom of the river.
Terranova is licensed as a captain through the U.S. Coast Guard.
Shortly after coming into service this past spring the rescue boat was used to help a boater in distress on the Albemarle Sound. The distressed boater lost use of his motor and a strong tide took the boat offshore into 18-foot waters. The radar was able to pick up the 16-foot flat bottom boat from more than two miles away.
The boater was OK but had been anxious because the waters were a bit choppy.
Woodard said the boat also has firefighting capabilities.