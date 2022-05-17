The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Commission to meet
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
FRIDAY
Potato Festival
The N.C. Potato Festival will be held along the Elizabeth City waterfront Friday through Sunday. Hours will be 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Easels in Gardens
The Cupola House Association will host its Easels in the Gardens event in the Cupola House gardens Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. A garden party and art sale will be Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 and $40 the day of the event. For tickets, visit the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center or call 252-482-7800 or visit www.cupolahouse.org.
SATURDAY
Patriotic concerts
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform two concerts of patriotic music at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The program will feature a variety of John Phillip Sousa marches, well-known folk songs, U.S. military songs, and U.S. and Ukrainian anthems and more. There is no admission charge, but organizers are asking for donations to help provide medical supplies to those in need in Ukraine.
SUNDAY
Women’s Day 2022
First Baptist Missionary Church will host its Women’s Day program at 211 Hyde Park St., Hertford, at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Diane Barrino.
MONDAY
Library board to meet
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet at the Washington County Library in Plymouth at 2 p.m.
JUNE 2
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
JUNE 10
Perquimans County High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held on the school’s football stadium. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors.