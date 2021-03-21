The region’s health department passed a significant milestone on Friday: the passage of a year since it announced its first COVID-19 positive case.
Since that first Pasquotank County resident was diagnosed with the respiratory disease on March 19, 2020, 11,884 more cases have been confirmed and 253 people, including a Hertford County resident just this week, have died from it.
The good news, however, is that only 99 of those cases were active on Friday — the lowest number since last summer — and another 6,838 residents of the eight- county region received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week, increasing the total to 37,459. That’s about 29.3% of all adults 18 and older in the region.
ARHS Director Battle Betts said in a press release Friday that “it’s hard to believe” the region has been combatting the COVID-19 pandemic for a year.
“We announced our first case of COVID-19 on March 19, 2020. Today, on March 19, 2021, we reflect on all that we have learned over this past year, the lives lost and the struggles felt by many,” he said.
At the same time, the region has much to celebrate, Betts said.
“We celebrate three vaccines that are proving safe and effective. We celebrate the ARHS region reaching 99 active cases, as we have not been below 100 active cases since July 2020. We celebrate resiliency and determination to continue to learn from this pandemic and rise above as a region and a community,” he said.
In addition to the 37,459 adults in the region who’ve now received both doses of the vaccine, ARHS reported Friday that more than 52,700 residents have received at least one dose. That’s more than 42 percent of the region’s adult population.
Betts encouraged anyone 18 and older who still hasn’t gotten a vaccine yet to get one, noting that all COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the region are now open to every residents and are “experiencing very low wait times.”
“ARHS, North Carolina and the country continue to see an increase in vaccine supply, so once again, we encourage you to get your vaccine,” he said. “It is a new day. This vaccine is an opportunity to hug your loved ones once again, and I don’t know about you but I am more than ready” to do that.
Betts noted that in a few weeks, ARHS will begin moving to providing vaccines by appointment only — so this is the time to get the vaccine at a mass clinic.
ARHS also released the schedule for mass clinics next week. Both first and second doses of the vaccine will be offered at two sites on Tuesday: the Camden Camden County Library, 104 Investors Way, Camden; and the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates. Both clinics will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until vaccine supplies are depleted.
Then on Wednesday, a clinic offering only first doses will be open at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Three others offering both first and second doses will also be held on Wednesday: at Bertie High School at 715 US Highway 13 North, Windsor; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford. All three will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or when supplies are depleted.
Another clinic offering first doses only will be held on Thursday, again at Maple Park in Currituck from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Two other clinics that day offering both doses will be held at the American Legion at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. Both clinics will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies are depleted.
ARHS noted that second dose clinics are open to persons who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Saturday, Feb. 27.
ARHS continued to insist that only persons living in the eight counties attend the first-dose clinics. Persons not meeting the criteria will be asked to leave, the agency said.
ARHS also said those seeking a second dose don’t have to return to the same clinic where they received the first dose. As long as you have your vaccine card, you can receive the second dose at any ARHS clinic. Those not bringing their vaccine card could experience delays or be turned away. ARHS said the cards are needed to ensure persons receive the same vaccine for both doses.
The agency also asked persons showing up for first or second doses not to arrive before 8:30 a.m. Those doing so may be asked to leave by law enforcement, the agency said.
ARHS reported Friday that the Hertford County resident who died was over 65 and succumbed to complications from the virus.
The agency also reported that the number of facility outbreaks of COVID in the region has fallen to four: at Bertie Correctional Institution, the Citadel nursing home in Elizabeth City, Heritage Care assisted living facility in Elizabeth City, and Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Windsor. All other outbreaks, including one at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation nursing home, have been resolved, the agency said.