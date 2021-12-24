The region’s first case of the coronavirus variant that federal health officials say is now the nation’s most dominant has been found in Chowan County, the region’s health director said last week.
Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release Dec. 21 that the omicron variant was detected in a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 during a routine sampling of cases last week. He noted that while not all lab-confirmed cases are “typed” to determine their strain, some are sampled to find out which strains “are circulating in a community.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that omicron is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that state health officials anticipate omicron becoming the dominant strain in North Carolina by mid-January.
Betts noted that omicron is more contagious than any previous strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It’s two to three times more contagious than delta and four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus, he said.
“With the identification of the omicron variant in the ARHS region, we are reminded that our efforts to stay safe and healthy are crucial,” Betts said in the release. “While we do not want to cause any additional alarm or panic, it is important to remember we can take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and loved ones.”
Betts emphasized that vaccinations, including booster doses, continue to offer the most protection against COVID-related serious illness, hospitalization and death, and that boosters “provide a significant level of protection against omicron.”
ARHS released data last week showing another 1,283 residents in its eight-county public health district got either a third or booster dose of vaccine the previous week, raising the total to 11,331. ARHS didn’t have any updated figures for the two days last week, saying that data would be released on Dec. 28.
As of last week, 73% of adults in the state had gotten at least one dose of vaccine and 69% had gotten two doses, The Associated Press reported. However, only about 38% have gotten a third dose, the AP said.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for ARHS, said determining the percentage of residents in the eight counties who’ve gotten a third/booster dose is difficult because state health officials are currently providing only total counts of doses, not percentages. She also noted that since booster/third doses are more available, percentage data would be incomplete.
“For instance, if they received the booster dose with their provider in Virginia it will not show up in NC reports,” she said.
Underhill did acknowledge that, given the number of third/booster doses administered in the region thus far, “it appears booster demand has been much lower than (demand for) the initial first doses” of vaccine.
ARHS held five mass clinics the week before offering booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna. Some of the clinics appear to have been well attended, while others administered fewer doses.
For example, the total number of booster shots administered in Pasquotank, Perquimans and Camden counties rose by 330, 279 and 174, respectively. However, the number of total doses in Chowan and Gates counties, which also hosted clinics, rose by only 24 and 72, respectively.
ARHS also reported one COVID-related death last week, a Hertford County resident who was over 65. ARHS also reported one COVID death the previous week, a Bertie County resident who also was over 65.
The agency also released data last week showing 134 new COVID cases had been reported in the eight counties since Dec. 17. That’s in addition to 256 new cases reported between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
Active COVID cases, meanwhile, rose to 259, an increase of 25 from the week ending Dec. 10. Pasquotank had the highest number of new cases (90) and active cases (59) as of Dec. 21. Currituck had the second-highest number of new cases (73) and active cases (51).
Perquimans, Camden and Bertie tied for the third-highest number of new cases (42). Bertie was fourth in active cases (36) while Camden was seventh (15) in active cases.
Chowan, meanwhile, was fourth in the number of new cases (39) and third in active cases (41).
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region also rose. According to the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, 11 new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at area hospitals over a seven-day period ending Dec. 20. Eight new hospital admissions were reported over a similar timeframe the previous week. The majority of hospitalizations were at Albemarle Medical Center, where 9 patients — 12% of all in-patient beds — were being treated on Dec. 20.
ARHS data also show that COVID cases at congregate housing facilities in the region have fallen to 49. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation continued to have the largest share of the cases — 46 — while also reporting five deaths. Three cases were reported at The Citadel of Elizabeth City. An outbreak at Gates House has been resolved, ARHS said.
The region’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — rose to 9.39% for the week ending Dec. 18. That’s an increase of nearly 1.25% from the previous week.