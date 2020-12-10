Register of Deeds, Staff Sworn-in

Jacqueline S. Frierson, Register of Deeds of Perquimans Coumty and her staff were given the oath of office by Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown on Monday morning, Dec. 7.
Frierson was appointed to office in September of 2013 and later elected in 2016 and 2020.
According to the Register of Deeds’ website, the office provides many services to all walks of life, whether the professional community or the general public, all documents pertaining to land transactions are recorded and maintained in this office.
This office also issues marriage licenses, administers notary oaths, retains military discharges, cemetery records, plats, genealogy information, as well as other useful information.
Goes without saying, the Register of Deeds is a very important place that links the county’s past, present and future.
When seeking a quote from Frierson about what she likes best about serving the public as the county’s Register of Deeds, she shared this with the Perquimans Weekly.
“I am very proud with the technological advancements that have been made during my terms, but my joy is meeting and helping so many different people that come into the office or stop me on the street,” she said.