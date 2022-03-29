Superior Court Judge Eula Reid told Perquimans County Democrats over the weekend that she is a fair judge and will remain committed to fairness if elected to continue her service on the Superior Court bench.
Reid was appointed as a Superior Court judge last year by Gov. Roy Cooper. She replaced retiring Judge J.C. Cole, who retired.
Reid, a Democrat who will face District Attorney Andrew Womble — a Republican — in the November general election, addressed the Perquimans County Democratic Party at its annual convention on March 26.
"Confidence in our judicial system is very important for our democratic way of life," Reid said.
Reid cited her 15 years of experience as a District Court judge and eight years as a prosecutor. She also said education had been especially important in her life, particularly considering that neither of her parents were able to obtain a college degree because of family obligations.
Her parents also instilled in her a commitment to integrity and to being fair and compassionate in the way she treats people, she said.
"I take that to the bench," Reid said.
Reid said it's important to her to treat everyone with fairness.
"I feel that I am fair," she said. "I'm honest."
Anne White, a Democrat who is running for a seat on the nonpartisan Perquimans County Board of Education on May 17, told those attending the convention it's important to remember that she had been chosen by her peers to serve as chair of the local school board and also as a board member of the N.C. School Boards Association.
White said she is a retired educator with a strong work ethic.
"I am committed," White said. "I enjoy what I am doing."
White also mentioned that she has earned a doctorate in education.
Perquimans County Commissioner Fondella Leigh also appealed for support from her fellow Democrats. The commissioner election will be held in November.
Leigh said she enjoys serving on the commission board and strives to make the county a better place to live, work and play.
Commissioner Joseph Hoffler, whose seat is not up for election this year, spoke in support of his colleague Leigh. He told the convention that Leigh, who serves as vice chair on the board, is an effective county commissioner who deserves to be re-elected.
Perquimans County Democratic Party Chairwoman Tammy Miller-White announced that Sheriff Shelby White was unable to attend the convention because of work obligations.
She also said that 1st District U.S. House of Representatives candidate Erica Smith had planned to attend but was unable to do so because she was attending a funeral.
Also at the convention, Janice Cole and Pat Snyder were elected to the Democratic Party's 1st Judicial District Committee. Former Hertford Town Councilman Frank Norman also was a candidate for a seat on the committee.
Cole received 24 votes for one of the two seats, Snyder received 20 votes and was elected to the other seat, and Norman trailed with four votes.
The five organized precincts in the county — Bethel, East Hertford, Parksville, New Hope and Belvidere — caucused and voted as precincts for the 1st Judicial District Committee.