Fondella Leigh, a former county commissioner in Perquimans, speaks at the Perquimans County NAACP's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day service at Winfall Landing Park, Monday. Leigh urged the audience to "uncuff" themselves in the continuing struggle for civil rights.
WINFALL — As Keith Rouse rode across the new S-Bridge en route to a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event on Monday, he remembered hearing as a boy how King himself crossed the bridge that it replaced more than half a century ago.
King was on his way to speak at the National Guard Armory in Edenton in 1966, one of two trips the civil rights leader would make to the region in the 1960s, and just two years before he would be assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
“I thought of this today as I came over the new bridge," Rouse said. "Today my mind went back 51 years ago when Dr. King came through Hertford on the old bridge. And I thought, what would Dr. King think today if he was here driving across the new bridge? He would say, 'Wow, that’s change.' Dr. King was about change."
Rouse was among the speakers at the Perquimans County NAACP's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day program at Winfall Landing Park on Monday.
Prior to the program, about 20 vehicles participated in a motorcade that started at Perquimans County High School. Led by Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White, the motorcade proceeded along Dobbs and Church streets before crossing the new S Bridge. The motorcade proceeded along Winfall Boulevard to King Street, where vehicles slowed, before ending at Winfall Landing Park.
Debbie Parker welcomed the small crowd on hand for the program. Among those in attendance were White, Winfall Mayor Fred Yates, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, Perquimans County Commissioner Joseph Hoffler, Perquimans County Democratic Party Chairwoman Tammy Miller-White and guest speaker, former commissioner Fondella Leigh.
Leigh urged the audience to "uncuff" themselves in the continuing struggle for civil and voting rights.
“We need to uncuff ourselves. We have been cuffed and silenced," she said. "If our vote is not important, why now are people trying to suppress our vote? Think about that. We have come too far to turn back now.”
Asked about King before Monday's event, Brown shared a story about her recent visit to the Lorraine Motel where the civil rights leader was assassinated on April 4, 1968.
“It was a sad and sobering moment for me, this past September, to actually look into Martin Luther King Jr.'s room at the Lorraine Motel ..., then to stand in front of the balcony (where he) was assassinated less than 24 hours after he delivered these prophetic words,” Brown said.
She was referring to King's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech delivered at the Bishop Charles Mason Temple in Memphis the evening of April 3, 1968.
“But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop," Brown said, quoting King's speech. "I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you, but I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land.'
"I have the same faith in Hertford, that it will reach its fullest potential," Brown said.