WINFALL — As Keith Rouse rode across the new S-Bridge en route to a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event on Monday, he remembered hearing as a boy how King himself crossed the bridge that it replaced more than half a century ago.

King was on his way to speak at the National Guard Armory in Edenton in 1966, one of two trips the civil rights leader would make to the region in the 1960s, and just two years before he would be assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. 