Artist and Perquimans Arts League benefactor Jack Pardue chats with Anne Lankford during the PAL reception to celebrate the reopening of its gallery, Thursday, March 31. PAL announced during the event that it was renaming its youth gallery the Jack Pardue Gallery of Youth Art because of Pardue's donation of 66 artworks to the arts group's recent auction.
Perquimans Arts League President Vaneeda Bennett (left) poses for a photo with Townia Hamilton (center) and Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown during PAL's reception to celebrate the reopening of its gallery, Thursday, March 31.
Despite thunderstorm cloud skies, a good crowd of benefactors, neighbors, town officials and artists of all ages turned out for last week's reopening of the Perquimans Arts League Gallery.
The gallery’s reopening had been anticipated by many since an emergency closing in February due to buckling floors. With the floors now fixed, PAL reopened the gallery at 133 North Church Street on Thursday, March 31, and held a reception to celebrate.
“We’re very excited about the reopening," said Lynne Nichtelein as she and her husband Fred enjoyed a sampling of the culinary arts on display.
"We used to go to the other gallery all the time," she continued. "We are looking forward to being able to come downtown and enjoy this."
To celebrate the gallery's reopening, and in honor of Youth Art Month, PAL spotlighted the artwork of 42 students from the Perquimans County Schools. The students’ chosen media included colored pencils, oil pastels, markers and mixed media collage.
The arts group also paid tribute to Hertford resident and PAL benefactor, Jack Pardue, by renaming its youth gallery the Jack Pardue Gallery of Youth Art.
“We’re recognizing Jack for his unparalleled gift of 66 of his magnificent works of art," said PAL President Vaneeda Bennett. "The generous donation enabled PAL to enjoy a very successful auction which raised significant dollars to support youth art education and continued renovation efforts. The Perquimans Arts League Board of Directors voted unanimously to name the youth gallery for Jack."
A graduate of the Ringling School of Art and Design, Pardue has been advocating, teaching and displaying art for decades, and he's received numerous awards for his work.
“His work has been adored and purchased by presidents, businesses and individuals across our country,” Bennett said. “For over 40 years he has shared his vast experience in painting, drawing and compositions.”
PAL's latest exhibit, SilverArts, opened last week. According to Bennett, the exhibit is "a celebration of the creative expressions of seniors from our local community" and is being held in conjunction with the North Carolina Senior Games. The exhibit will continue on display through April 27.
The Perquimans Arts League Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.