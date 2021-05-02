Rep. Goodwin Attends AP Forum

A group of Albemarle Plantation conservatives held an open forum and dinner Tuesday (April 27) at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse restarurant.
More than 90 residents attended including North Carolina House Representative Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, and his wife Lori.
The event was organized by GOP activists Shelly Jackson and Nancy Schulze. Although no featured speaker was planned, Schulze, founder of the Republican Congressional Wives Speakers organization, gave a brief presentation. She in turn introduced her husband, retired congressman Dick Schulze, who then spoke about Goodwin’s service to his country and to North Carolina before he offered the floor to him.
After a short report of legislative activities in Raleigh, Goodwin answered questions for close to an hour. Comments were heard regarding Governor Roy Cooper’s overreaching emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic that kept schools and small businesses closed, and the confusing mask mandate.
Another subject of concern was voting integrity. North Carolina citizens passed the voter ID law in 2018 by double digit numbers, but a Federal judge blocked imple-mentation and the matter is still in the court system.
Perquimans County GOP Secretary Geoff Byrd said Democratic Party efforts to nationalize federal elections can only add to the distrust many Americans developed during the emergency powers enacted by governors and non-elected officials.
The Orwellian title, For the People Act - HR1, is designed to automatically enroll all “residents” with no concern for ballot integrity, Byrd said. Ballot harvesting will be the focus of DNC strategy in 2022, he said.
Other points made by citizens were DNC plans to pack the Supreme Court, eviscerate the 1st and 2nd Amendment and the Biden administration-created border crises that primarily victimizes women and young children.
Thanks were given to Albemarle Plantation Chef Jimmy Strickland and his staff for their performance in serving a great meal to such a large group at a beautiful setting on the Albemarle Sound.