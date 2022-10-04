ROCKY MOUNT — Character assassination is part and parcel of American politics. Candidates for office routinely face accusations that they’re dishonest, self-serving, greedy or racist.
In North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race, television ads have portrayed Republican Sandy Smith as being psychologically unhinged. She's been accused of being an abusive mother, a spousal abuser and a violent neo-fascist.
If the frequently aired ads have negatively affected Smith’s campaign, there was no evidence of it last week as she was enthusiastically received by supporters during the grand opening of the Nash County Republican Party headquarters in the Westridge Shopping Center in Rocky Mount.
Smith’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election is state Sen. Don Davis, D-Greene. The race in the 1st District is seen as critical by both Republicans and Democrats as U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., is not seeking re-election. Butterfield defeated Smith in the 2020 general election, carrying 54 percent of the vote. Following redistricting, Perquimans is now in the 1st Congressional District.
With Butterfield not in the race, the door could be open for Smith to win the seat and help Republicans retake the majority in the U.S. House.
Before she addressed Nash Republicans, Smith spoke with members of the media, including four reporters covering the race for Japanese media outlets.
Smith said that she would be victorious in the Nov. 8 election, noting that, despite losing, she swung the district by 25 points in the GOP's favor in 2020.
“We knew in 2022 that I could finish the job,” she said. “We feel very confident.”
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Smith on Sept. 23 during a rally in Wilmington.
“It was fantastic,” Smith said of Trump's endorsement. “It was surreal. I’m humbled to have his endorsement.”
Smith said the reason Democrats have attacked her so vehemently is because Davis can't run on any issues.
“They’re not running on any issues. They have no solutions," Smith said. "They’ve spent $1.7 million (on advertising). You can attack me all day long with these fake lies. Court records show they’re fake. The information they are putting out there is incomplete. They know they are lies."
One of the television ads claims Smith beat her daughter and uses statements the daughter made in a complaint against her mother 10 years ago.
On her campaign website, Smith makes the following claim about the ad:
“It’s absolutely disgusting that my radical-left do-nothing opponent and the Pelosi-run DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) are so desperate to peddle fake misinformation of abuse from over a decade ago, knowing it is totally false just so they can try and hurt me and my family," the statement reads.
"What the desperate liars won’t tell you," the statement continues, "is this legal document was filed under duress using false information and was dismissed five days later by the judge at the request of my daughter. My daughter and I have a strong relationship and talk or see each other almost every day. I’m so proud to be her mom and protecting her is still my top priority."
Smith has also faced allegations of domestic violence from her second ex-husband, Eric Goranson, that were first raised by one of her Republican primary opponents, Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson.
Smith said Goranson was the abusive party in their failed marriage, adding she was not convicted of any crimes in connection to the allegations.
“He (Goranson) has a long history of being a domestic abuser. He has had multiple domestic violence protection orders issued against him from other women, which I have included screenshots of those orders," Smith said in an email. "I filed for the protection order. Mr. Goranson did not, nor has he ever filed for a domestic violence protection order against me. He also never mentioned any of his false claims during the original domestic violence protection order hearing or when I renewed the order a year later."
“The only thing I’m guilty of is choosing bad husbands,” Smith said. She and Goranson divorced in 2009.
Regarding her participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, Smith said she did not enter the Capitol. She said she listened to the speeches at the Ellipse, witnessed the trouble brewing outside the Capitol and left.
Smith told supporters that the Republican Party sees her race as one that can help the GOP reclaim the majority in the House.
“They (Democrats) have nothing to run on. They want to kill babies on demand all the way to the point of birth," she said.
Republicans, on the other hand, "want to cut taxes" and "we want to get our energy flowing freely so we have American energy production here and our gas prices aren’t going through the roof."
Smith also said Republicans want to secure the southern border.
"We have fentanyl flowing across our border, killing millions and millions of people in our country," she said. "It is the number one killer of people 18 to 49 years old."