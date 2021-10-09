Sept. 8
Richard Lightfoot, of 123 King Ave., Winfall, was charged with one count of domestic criminal trespassing. Lightfoot received no bond.
Dawn Billups, of 106 Howell St., Hertford, was charged with once count of second degree trespassing and one count of injury to personal property. Billups received no bond.
Sept. 9
Christopher Skipper, of 118 Maple St., Hertford, was charged with one count of simple assault and three counts of communicating threats. Skipper received a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Sept. 10
Hunter Fesperman, of 301 Pender Road, Hertford, was charged with two counts of cyberstalking. Fesperman received no bond.
Sept. 12
Bobby Brinkley, of 102 Poplar Court, Hertford, was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Brinkley received a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 13
Antwain McCallum, of 1192 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. McCallum received a $5,000 secured bond.
Selena Anderson, of 302 Stokes St., Hertford, was charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Anderson received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Sept. 14
Jordan Brooks, of 111 Baskerville Road, Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged with one count of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance (heroin), one count of possession of schedule I controlled substance (fentynal), one count of simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), once count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of driving while impaired. Brooks received an $8,500 secured bond.
Sept. 15
Steven Canady, of 409 Two Mile Desert Road, Hertford, was charged with one count of assault on a female and one count of cyberstalking. Canady received no bond.
Michael Bartels, of 894 West Broadway Road, Apt. C, Long Branch, was charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Bartels received a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael Westfall, of 163 Mulberry Lane in Hertford, was charged with one count of resist, obstruct and delay. Westfall receive a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 17
Dawn Billups, of 106 Howell St., Hertford, was charged with one count of violation of a court order. Billups received a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 18
Richard Perkins, homeless, was charged on one count of failure to appear in court as required. Perkins received a $100 bond.
Verrick Parks, of 76 Chowan Court, Edenton, was charged with one count of driving while impaired. Parks received a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 20
Michael Westfall, of 163 Mulberry Lane, Hertford, was charged with one count of resist, obstruct & delay. Westfall received a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 21
Anthony Nunez, of 2516 Motom St., Portsmouth, Va., was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Nunez did not receive a bond.
Elliot Tyson, of 768 Woodstock Road, Virginia Beach, Va., was charged with one count of possession of marijuana. Tyson did not receive a bond.
Sept. 23
Kaitlyn Harris, of 110 Nursing Home Road, Hertford, was charged with simple assault. Harris received a $200 unsecured bond.
Sept. 25
Trelton Mallory, of 1214 Winston St. Elizabeth City, was charged with one count of assault on a female. Mallory received no bond.
Sept. 27
Robert Mallory, of 143 Woodville Road, Hertford, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, one count of trafficking cocaine, one count of maintaining a dwelling for a drug sale, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of simple possession of schedule II controlled substance. Mallory received a $95,000 secured bond.
Sept. 28
Joshua Copeland, of 306 Holiday Island Road, Hertford, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court as required. Copeland received a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 2
Jawuan Wilson, of 106B Railroad Ave., Hertford, was charged with one count of reckless driving to endanger, one count failure to stop at a stop sign, and one count of operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement. Wilson received a $16,000 secured bond.
Oct. 3
Benjamin Terranova, of 324 Old U.S. 17 Highway, Hertford, was charged with one count second degree trespassing. Terranova received no bond.
Glenda Terranova, of 324 Old U.S. 17 Highway, Hertford, was charged with one count of second degree trespassing. Terranova received no bond.
Oct. 4
Michael Howerin, of 161 South Mill Dam Road, Camden, was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, once count of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Howerin received a $1,500 secured bond.
Oct. 6
Dion Boone, of 183 Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was charged with one count of assault on a female. Boone received no bond.