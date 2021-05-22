Reverend Brunoehler to be Guest Speaker

The Rev. Matthew Brunoehler [Pastor Matt], pastor of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Elizabeth City, will be the guest speaker at the Perquimans County Memorial Day Observance May 31.
American Legion Post 126, Hertford, conducts the annual Observance held on the County Courthouse Green at the Veterans Monument in Hertford.
The observance will begins at 11 a.m.Pastor Matt is a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 2004. He became an artillery officer with the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, NC. While there he deploy twice: the first to Okinawa,
The second aboard the USS ponce LPD-15 with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Force.
His second tour of duty was to Parris island, SC, from 2008-2011. While there he held several different positions as series commander, company executive officer and company commander of Alpha Company at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, SC.
In March 2011, Paster Matt left the Marine Corps and pursue his calling as a Lutheran Pastor. He entered seminary in September of 2012 at Luther Seminary in Minneapolis, MN.
His experience includes youth leader and muscian at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pensacola, FL;and later served as a hospital chaplain at Baptist Memorial Hospital as part of Clinical Pastoral Education.
His pastoral internship [vicarship] at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chuch in the fall of 2017.
He completed his internship and graduated seminary, but remained employed. Paster Matt was ordained May 24, 2019 to Word and Sacrament Ministry in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and began as Good Shepherd’s solo, fulltime, interim in February 2020. His speaking at Memorial Day is his last day of employment with Good Shepherd.
He and his family will depart for a new assignment in Kodiak, AK, June 2. He is married to the former Chelsea Gaughan. They met singing together in the U.S. Naval Academy Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs. His wife, is also a military veteran. She served 10 years in the U.S. Navy as a P-3 Orion pilot and T-6b instructor pilot, now a C-130H pilot completing her tour at Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City. They have one daughter, 5 year old Naomi.