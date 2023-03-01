Perquimans native Ellis Everett is on a mission to restore dilapidated homes in his hometown, one nail at a time.
An alumnus of both Perquimans County High and Elizabeth City State University, Everett moved to New York after he finished school.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 8:54 am
Now he’s returned home to give back to the community he says raised him by fixing up dilapidated homes and renting them to families and those struggling to make ends meet.
“I’m retiring in a year or two, so I wanted to come down and give people something decent to live in,” Everett said. “I’ve got some potential sponsors, I just have to show them what I can do.”
Last week he and James Williams were working to add an addition to a house in disrepair in the 100 block of South Edenton Road Street. Williams, sitting on the rooftop, pointed to another home down the street, just south of St. Paul AME Zion, that he said he is working to renovate himself.
The group of homes Everett is restoring are located in the same block, wedged between Market and Dobbs streets. Everett says he grew up in a home adjacent to the three he’s now restoring. While the house recently was damaged in a fire, Everett said he plans to work to ensure it stays habitable.
Just behind the house he grew up in is a former nightclub on Market Street that his father owned years ago. Everett has already repaired that building and a family now lives there.
Each brick in the building’s front-facing facade was hand-laid, Everett said. A small sign on the front of the structure, illuminated at night, illustrates the building’s former life as a nightclub.
Everett estimates it will take about four months to renovate the house he and Williams are currently working on. They’ll then move on to the other two houses, one of which is located beside the current project, the other behind it.
Everett said the additions to the current project will give it more space, most likely accommodating a larger living room and additional bedroom.
“Some people just want to get away from Meads Circle or the projects and this can give them that,” Everett said.
Everett noted that both Town Manager Janice Cole and Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges are aware of his plans and approve of his efforts.
Fixing up the homes, estimated by Everett to be close to 100 years old, could jumpstart a revitalization on the west side of Hertford.
“I want to give some people peace and comfort by doing this,” Everett said.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.
Staff Writer
