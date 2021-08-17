The North Carolina Rock Autism Music Festival Saturday in Perquimans County raised money for the N.C. Autism Society and gave fans of Southern rock an opportunity to enjoy live music and sunshine in a festive atmosphere.
Daniel Jordan and his wide DiAnna started the festival in 2017. Their own son is on the autism spectrum and they wanted to do something to benefit the N.C. Autism Society and its work with people who experience autism.
This year’s festival, held at the Crawfish Shack, was the fourth. It didn’t happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans of live music were excited to see the festival return this year.
Nicky Winslow of Belvidere was enjoying his second time at the festival.
“The music is great,” Winslow said. “They’re playing anything from Prince to Lynyrd Skynyrd to Eric Church.”
The music leaned mostly toward country, country rock and Southern rock.
Robert “Rabbit” Stallings, also of Belvidere, was listening to the music with Winslow and a group of other festival-goers. He said this year’s event was the first he had attended.
“All of the bands have been good,” Stallings said. “I love it.”
He said there was great camping and good food in addition to the music.
“And it’s all for a good cause,” Stallings added. “That’s the best part.”
This year 700 tickets were distributed for the festival, according to DiAnna Jordan.
“It has definitely grown,” she said.
Daniel Jordan has his own band and went to work putting together a music festival with other bands he knows.
DiAnna Jordan said the festival has been a lot of work but also a lot of fun. Since its inception the festival has raised nearly $60,000 for the N.C. Autism Society.
She said the total amount raised this year won’t become clear for about a week.
The festival took place because of many wonderful volunteers, she said.
Eric Dunlow, lead singer of the Eric Dunlow Band, said the band sometimes plays in bars but his favorite thing to do is family-oriented charitable events such as Rock Autism.
“I love doing stuff like this,” Dunlow said. “This is a great thing. I’m glad to be part of it and the rest of my guys are as well.”
Dunlow said Saturday’s crowd seemed to enjoy the songs and that made the whole thing even more fun for the band.
“I loved it,” Dunlow said. “It was great. We had a great time and all the people seemed to really enjoy it.”
Outdoor music festivals give the band a chance to meet new people and also introduces new listeners to the group, he said.
Dunlow said his son died last year and Daniel Jordan did a benefit for the family. So Dunlow said he and his band were eager to help with this festival.
Dunlow said the band enjoys playing country and Southern rock, including some original songs that he writes. He said his debut single “Ride to the Country” has been out about three years and is still getting airplay on Dixie 105.7, a country station that serves northeastern North Carolina.
He said he feels good about how the band’s direction.
Johnny Wayne Singleton, who plays lead guitar in Dunlow’s band, shared that sentiment.
Singleton has been with the group about four years. He has played with other bands over the years including Hired Guns and Southern Fantasy, and has been a guest guitarist with various bands.
Performing with the Eric Dunlow Band has been a good experience, he said.
“I enjoy these guys,” Singleton said. “We have fun.”
All the members of the band have day jobs but they all take the music seriously, he said.
“We try to get together at least once a week and rehearse,” Singleton said. “I love these guys. We’re like brothers.”
The members of the Eric Dunlow Band are from Hertford and Gates counties.
The band’s rhythm guitarist, Floyd Wilkins, said he has been in various bands ever since high school but has an especially good feeling about this group.
“Everybody tries real hard and we like to do benefits like this, trying to help people out,” Wilkins said.