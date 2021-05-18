Rotary's Efforts Assist Biggs Golf Tourney

Rotary Club of Hertford plays a key role with assisting the Biggs Classic Golf Tournament.
"The Hertford Rotary Club has members from Pasquotank and Chowan counties in addition to Perquimans. Our involvement expands the community reach for the Biggs Classic Tournament," said Sandy Stevenson, President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Hertford.
This premier golf tourney takes place between May 24 and May 29 at Albemarle Plantation.
"With a virtual end of the pandemic and start on Summer 2021, the Biggs Golf Tournament projects a truly wonderful return to more normal times," said Hertford Rotary's present president, Winfield Boyer. "We welcome this fun sporting event and celebration as well as resolve to benefit from the challenging experience of the past 15 months. To be sure, it's not over yet for millions of people, but it would seem we are the fortunate ones. Life may never be exactly the same again, however, it looks like we're on the right path!"
Tourney sure to score with golfers and fans.
“Our partnership with the GProTour has brought added professionalism to the tournament, and the players consider the Biggs Classic one of the Majors’ on their yearly schedule,” said Lee Duncan, Albemarle Plantation Properties General Manager, also a Rotarian. “The added involvement of the HRC this year will enhance the visibility of not only Hertford and Perquimans County, but the entire Inner Banks region."
Duncan explained that Rotary’s role is threefold:
- Help the annual BIGGS Classic enhance the event presence in Hertford and Perquimans County.
- Serve as a sponsorship sales team for the event.
- Benefit from the tournament charitable giving opportunity to raise funds for the Hertford Rotary Club Foundation.
Duncan said Rotary endorses the tournament to provide a new and potentially ongoing service project for the club’s membership within the local community. Also, the tournament replaces the annual concert fundraising project with a potentially lucrative means of funding local scholarship opportunities through the HRC Foundation.
HRC will "invest" $8,000 in scholarships from its foundation to award to six or seven seniors from Perquimans County High School seniors.
Biggs supports a $5,000 scholarship that is awarded each year to a student from Perquimans, Pasquotank, or Chowan County accepted to attend East Carolina University – Mr. Biggs’ alma mater.
"We believe the tournament will expand the funding for our scholarship program and serve more local students," Stevenson said.
The first of hopefully many years of involvement for the HRC, the tourney puts Perquimans County on the map.
“The BIGGS Classic as established itself as one of the premier developmental tour events for professional golfers in the country,” Duncan said. “The local community, with Biggs Cadillac-Buick-GMC at the top of the list, has provided incredible financial support to the event. The residents of Albemarle Plantation roll out the red carpet each year as volunteers and player hosts.”