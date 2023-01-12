If you have ever enjoyed a pancake breakfast in Hertford or a hot dog during the annual Christmas parade, it’s likely a local Rotary member had a hand in it.
When gifts arrived for Christmas at Hertford Manor, Rotarians had a hand in that, too.
In fact, last year alone the Hertford Rotary Club donated more than 2,000 volunteer man hours to the community. They also donated more than $65,700 to various organizations and were partially responsible for the success of Dine, Drink and Dance, an event where Rotarians volunteer en masse.
Founded nearly 100 years ago, the Hertford Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, the world’s largest service organization. Service is a big part of what Rotary is all about.
“Our vision is to be a community where people unite and take action to create positive change at home and globally,” said Hertford Rotary Club spokesman Michael Cantin. “Our mission is to serve our local and global communities by responding to their needs through action.”
Rotary members volunteer for numerous projects throughout the community, contributing to the success of a variety events. Every year the organization either sponsors, co-sponsors or supports more than 22 activities.
For example, the Rotary Club works with the county schools through its Accelerated Reader Program to provide books to children.
“Over the past several years we have honored over 200 Students of the Month, honored over 50 Teachers of the Year, and provided over $120,000 in scholarships,” Cantin said. “The club also supports the schools’ Hunger Heroes program, providing food for students who may not have enough to eat.”
The Hertford Rotary Club also raises funds to eradicate polio through the international group’s Polio Plus program and contributes to Alzheimer’s research. In the local community, the club provides tax preparation services for lower-income families, supports the Open Door Food Pantry, provides volunteers for Meals on Wheels, supports Historic Hertford’s Dine, Drink, and Dance event, and helps the American Legion place flags on veterans’ gravesites on Memorial Day.
A highlight of the club are its weekly breakfast meetings each Tuesday at 7 a.m. at Captain Bob’s Seafood Restaurant. In November Carlton Davenport talked about the national anthem and its importance, and Dexter Greene, a retired law enforcement officer, discussed gun laws in North Carolina. Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner also has addressed the group.
Currently, Robert Bennett serves as the club’s president and secretary, while Henry House of Carolina Moon Bakery is the group’s president-elect.
The Hertford Rotary Club is currently looking to grow its membership. At one point the club had a membership topping 60 members. COVID restrictions, however, prevented some members from participating. About 25 members are active participants.
According to Cantin, everyone is welcome to join Rotary. The organization’s bylaws state “that exemplifying and embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion should be a part of everything we do,” he said.
For information on becoming a Rotarian contact: hertfordrotarync.org.