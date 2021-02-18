A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Congrats to the recently elected Board of Directors for Albemarle Plantation:
- Anne Lankford- President
- Art Honeycutt- Vice President
- Bruce Behrend- Treasurer
- Kevin Jackson- Secretary
- Steve Pomp- member
- Travis Walsh- member
- Bobby Masters- member
Let’s say like it is – Albemarle Plantation is perhaps the best planned neighborhood/development in northeast North Carolina. Marina is top notch, golf course and clubhouse too. People who live there never cease to amaze me from former Pennsylvania congressmen Dick Schulze to Gary Lico, the guy who does Forensic Files television show – it’s worldwide! Winfield Boyer is a great Rotary president too.
Speaking of the Rotary Club of Hertford, the Students of the Month for February are Pirates’ seniors Trevor Smith and Tanaysha Watson. Trevor wants to be a farmer, hopes to attend NCSU and works at Cartwright Farms. Tanaysha has set her sites for a career in nursing with plans to attend Winston Salem State University. Congrats!
Another note about Rotary, Charles Lacefield, who was a former Executive Vice President at Dow Corning and President of Hertford Rotary Club, has been returned to his home for hospice care. Please keep Charlie, Ruth and their family in our thoughts and prayers. Charles was president for the Rotary year 2011-2012 and served several other positions, notably Chairman of the HRC Foundation.
Wife and I gave a presentation to Rotary on Tuesday via zoom. Lot of familiar faces in that Brady Bunch screen. We talked about the Perquimans Weekly, how we do it week after week. Thanks for being a kind audience and spreading the word about where to get ”news from next door” – newspaper’s motto.
Perquimans Weekly has served the community for 86 years. We now have Facebook and a web page. As recent headlines on the front page suggest, it is never boring in Hertford. Wow! Just wow! To subscribe, contact 252-329-9525 and/or send me an email at mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Per Nancy Fisher of the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club, women of Perquimans County are invited to apply for the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club (APWC) Women In Transition grant program.
The APWC will award grants up to $1,000 each for furthering a career or business. Grants will be based on character, ability, having a plan, and the need for financial aid.
These grants are open to all women that are over the age of 18 and reside in Perquimans County.
The financial assistance is to help a woman advance her educational opportunities or to assist a female-owned small business to develop resources. The applicant must demonstrate financial need and have a specific plan to further career, education, or business in the coming year with clear and attainable goals to work toward.
Applications are available at:
- Chamber of Commerce Office, 118 W. Market St., Hertford
- Perquimans County Library, 514 S. Church St., Hertford
- By sending an email to nancyfisher1@msn.com
- Or, send a brief letter of interest to: APWC Women in Transition Grant Program, c/o 312 Megan Loop S., Hertford, N.C. 27944
Applications are due back to the APWC Community Giving Committee no later than March 26.
In other news, Vidant Bertie, Vidant Chowan, and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan are thrilled to announce their first ever VIRTUAL Heart Health 5K. From the dates of February 17th through February 24th, we welcome you to keep track of your mileage and run or walk anytime during that week to complete 3.1 miles.
Children can participate as well! For youth ages 11 years and younger, they can participate in the 5K, or participate in the activities listed on our kids heart health flyer. Check out the flier for details and how your child can qualify for a chance to win a kids Fitbit!
Once completed, you can be entered for a drawing of prizes. Feel free to take pictures of your participation and send to the hospital’s Facebook page for extra entries in the drawing.
Call (252) 482-6242 or email Alexandria.diamond@vidanthealth.com with name, age, and contact information for those who have completed their “race”. Tune in to our Virtual Heart Health Presentation on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at https://tinyurl.com/VidantHeartHealth to find out if YOU could be one of the lucky winners!