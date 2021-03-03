A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Mayor Earnell Brown had a birthday last week. I think she turned 25 years old or so. People held a drive-by birthday party for her Friday at Missing Mill Park. Happy Birthday!
Missy Mimlitsch had a birthday on Monday. Turned 20-something too. Happy Birthday! I remember back in the day when Mimlitsch used to do the Facebook live broadcast for those multi-hour council meetings. Other people have assisted with that noble endeavor too.
Those broadcasts via social media opened people’s eyes as to the circus taking place during contentious council meetings, some that have been accentuated by racial epithets.
Frequently, insults are hurled at Mayor Brown as she tries to maintain order and keep the meeting on track.
See a related letter to editor on the matter from Janice MacKenzie Cole on page A4.
Town Council meetings are poised to get back on task. See related editorial by Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges on page A4.
Snoopy is still missing.
Per Arlene Murin, “We have received notice of several sightings of Snoopy. Saturday, he was seen and we flew out of the house. It takes a while for us to get to these places, as we pulled up he ran off We were searching the woods around that area but he didn’t come to us. Everyone has been so wonderful coming together to find Snoopy. This is a community coming together at it’s best.”
And later, “I am so sad to say we haven’t had any more sightings of Snoopy. Last was on Pender Road approaching the intersection of Snug Harbor Road. We still go searching but know that only through the grace of God, will we find him.”
If you spot Snoopy, call 252-619-0765 immediately and the family will come to you. A photo of the dog appears in last week’s round-up column found at: https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/news/local/round-up-rush-and-snoopy/article_d87e9607-bd58-5b78-9217-b28fccea0dab.html
We’ll keep Snoopy in our prayers.
In other news, my wife Nicole and I, along with our three kids, had dinner Sunday at Dockside Cafe with Rotary Club of Hertford President Winfield Boyer and his wife Barbara, Claude Milot and his wife Yvonne, William Rowell and his wife Laura – both misters being columnists at the Perquimans Weekly.
Seems like our family has been quarantine, aka house arrest, for a year, so it was very good to meet these people in person.
I don’t trust government “experts” nor do I trust the mainstream media to tell us the truth about COVID-19, so our family has been living a very secluded existence split between the grocery store, office and home. Only recently have we returned to attending sports events to watch our kids compete and going to “inside” church.
We’ve known many people, many people, who have tested positive for the virus. Though we’ve been careful, there have been many close calls.
If either of us gets sick, that would be a disaster for our family as well as the Perquimans Weekly and Chowan Herald.
Though we’re not out of the woods yet, the tide on the spread of the virus seems to be turning in a favorable direction.
Sunday was the first time we’ve been to a restaurant in a year because of the pandemic. Learned a lot about Rowell and his wife – very accomplished people. She mows the yard. Impressive.
A publishing executive, Milot and his wife met overseas, Belgium. Boyer was a teacher before going onto become a big name at McGraw Hill publishing company and his wife has a PhD.
Truly, as the parents of three kids, it was good having an adult conversation again in person with people.
In other news, Marjorie Rayburn shared a good idea about posting a schedule for government meetings and calendar events. We’ve gotten away from this due to the pandemic and everything being canceled or “zoomed” up.
However, let’s get back to listing meetings again – if you have any calendar items or church service times, send them to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
- Perquimans County Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at the meeting room within the Perquimans County Library.
- Commission’s work session meeting is at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the meeting room within the Perquimans County Library.
- Perquimans Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Central Office. Next meeting will be March 22.
- Hertford Town Council holds their meetings on the second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m; though the meeting time may change.
- Winfall Town Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month
- New Hope United Methodist Church, 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford is sponsoring a free clothes closet at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, March 6. All clothes are good quality. Clothes for men, women, and children are available. “Help us make room for our spring and summer items.” For information, contact Jenneal Harrell, 264-3810 or Marjorie Rayburn, 333-7774. Donations of new and gently used clothing will also be accepted.
- The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members meets at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8 at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford. All are welcome. For information, call 333-7774 or 426-7167.
- Speaking of calendar items, this note came in from Annette Parr
: Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13 at the
- Holiday Island Yacht Club. Tickets for members is $15 and for non-members, $17. For more information about tickets, call 252-426-5522.
Perquimans Chamber of Commerce’s March promotion, “Lucky To Live In Perquimans!” has begun. If you have not contacted the chamber about being involved, please do so! Chamber would love to drop a stack of punch cards off at your office or store front. Chamber’s aim is to drive community members to your place of business over the next 15 days, but we need your participation to do so.
Let the chamber know you would like punch cards delivered to you.
Let your employees know about the promotion so they are familiar with the cards before a customer hands it to them.
Ask the chamber any questions you have!
It’s that simple. Let us do the rest of the work to show our community just how LUCKY we are to live and work in PQ with so many amazing businesses right here at our feet!
Brief comes from Stacey Layden, Board Member, Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce.