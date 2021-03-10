A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Perquimans County Board of Elections Director Holly Hunter has resigned to take a new job in Virginia, according to County Manager Frank Heath. Her last day was Thursday, March 4.
Hunter started part-time in 2016 and full-time in 2018 at the Board of Elections. Newspaper has asked the Board of Elections for Hunter’s letter of resignation.
There is no word as yet as to who is/will be serving as interim director of the Board of Elections.
In other news, Hertford Town Clerk Lashonda Cartwright of Bertie County has tendered her resignation after only a few weeks on the job. Her last day was Feb. 27. Newspaper has asked for her letter of resignation.
Before Cartwright’s hire, she worked as an administrative assistant at the Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to Cartwright, Town Clerk Shoniqua Powell resigned in September.
After Powell resigned, Town Manager Pam Hurdle served as clerk until Catrwright was hired.
To date, Hertford Town Hall is seeking a new police chief, public works director and now a town clerk.
In November, Public Works Director Dwan Bell was hired as Elizabeth City’s Public Utilities Director. In February, Police Chief Dennis Brown was hired by the City of Hamlet; his last day with Hertford being March 31.
Speaking of Town Hall, I need to clarify that Hertford is not necessarily going to eliminate its police department. The purpose of the resolution was to openly acknowledge that Town Council is pursuing all possible avenues of reducing costs.
This is not an uncommon cost saving measure in cities big and small.
To reiterate a quote from the previous article, Mayor Earnell Brown said she wants citizens to know that their level of law enforcement service will not decrease under any proposal.
“My major hopes for with this strategy is that the level and quality of law enforcement is maintained or exceeded; that our current law officers have continued opportunity for employment; that resulting revenue is applied to the ongoing needs of the community – infrastructure improvement, youth and family social needs, town administration, housing, competitive salaries for our employees; and, that this will inhibit the property taxes and utility rates from increasing,” she said.
Rotary Club of Hertford heard from Tiwadd Parker, co-owner of TNT Grill and Catering. The Perquimans High School alumnus came back to Hertford to open his restaurant downtown. He was a football and track athlete while at the school.
Formerly of Montero’s Restaurant, Parker started his business at the One Stop location in Hertford just prior to the covid pandemic. TNT Restaurant and Grill is available for dine-in, take-out as well as catering.
Rotarians who have been to the restaurant gave Parker high praise.
On March 5, Albemarle Plantation residents held their annual “Chili Dawg” Golf Tournament, per William Rowell. It is a unique fun event where teams play a nine hole, par 3 scramble backwards. For example, you hit from the 9th tee to the 8th green, and then to number 7 from the 8th tee, etc. Winning teams are recognized; but, the theme is fellowship, fun, and charity.
This was followed by brats, sausages, hot dogs, and chili. Voting determined the best chili and best Bloody Marys. The 2021 event was played in memory of the late Tom Koelzer, past leader of the event. Turnout was great and spread over the parking lot to promote social distancing. The real winner was Open Door, as $5,000 was raised and donated to this worthy local charity.
Perquimans County Democratic Party Precinct meetings are between 10 a.m. and 12 pm. Saturday at the Perquimans County Courthouse.
The Perquimans County Republican Party will hold its annual convention starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the Perquimans County Courthouse. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
If you are into social media/web analytics, check this out. Analytics tell a story about how many people visit a website and breaks that down by number of visits to a story. Perquimans Weekly and the Chowan Herald’s analytics are growing exponentially – pageviews are off the chart and our sites have only been up since Christmas Eve.
The website is a good place, no, a great platform to place an ad. Blows your mind that people from Elizabeth City to Plymouth are checking out our websites – thousands of pageviews from people from Raleigh, Roanoke and Charlottesville!
In related news, check out Clay Roberts’ production YouTube video showing Hertford; sad music in the background.
When I talk to people about Hertford, after the initial conversation about what’s going on Town Council – you know the talk – we get to discussing what Hertford used to be; not like this. Even Tony Riddick remembers a time when Hertford was in a better spot; his description of people and places opened my eyes to the town’s rich history.
I lived in the coal mining region of Appalachia for many years, so I’ve seen towns come and go. Some have faded into dust while other places have charted a new course.
I believe Hertford is at a crossroads, poised for rebirth or ruin – it’s that simple. And I think both factions know as such and are determined not to let Hertford fail.
I’m not going to waste any ink on pretty cliches about unity and togetherness because everyone knows that needs to happen. Not going to write about politics because, believe it or not, both sides make a valid points about what needs to happen for the town to prosper.
Rather, think about this vision for a moment. Because of COVID-19, the world has changed to a zoom format. No longer are people willing to work in cramped cities, but now have the option to zoom in from everywhere.
Indeed, this newspaper and the Chowan Herald have been produced on sunny summer days at Nags Head and Ocracoke, mountains of West Virginia in the fall when the leaves are changing color, even once in San Francisco.
Technology has revolutionized communication and the workplace. Really, why should corporations pay big rents for skyscraper space when you can set up a server in a small satellite office in Hertford or Edenton.
I think given Perquimans County’s assets with its friendly people, waterways and charming downtown, it could become a welcome destination for people like me who are tired of cold winters, long commutes, high taxes and a lifeless anonymity associated with suburbia.
If the hot real estate market in Edenton is any indication, Hertford is poised for revival and renaissance.
Lastly, send any calendar items, sports news or church service times to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
• Perquimans County Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at the meeting room within the Perquimans County Library.
• Commission’s work session meeting is at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the meeting room within the Perquimans County Library.
• Perquimans Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Central Office. Next meeting will be March 22.
• Hertford Town Council holds their meetings on the second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m; though the meeting time may change.
• Winfall Town Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month
• Speaking of calendar items, this note came in from Annette Parr: Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13 at the Holiday Island Yacht Club. Tickets for members is $15 and for non-members, $17. For more information about tickets, call 252-426-5522.