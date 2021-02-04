A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Tuesday morning, the nation’s foremost weather expert, a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil, saw his shadow after scurrying out of a burrow at Gobbler’s Knob. As the legend goes, that means the country can expect below-average temperatures for the next six weeks.
In other news, this is the last week that longtime Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole will hold court in Pasquotank County. Slated to retire March 31, folks have been begun paying tribute to the man who has served more than two decades on the bench.
A Hertford resident, Cole won election to District Court judge in 1994. He was appointed to the Superior Court in 2009 by then-Gov. Beverly Perdue. He was re-elected in 2010 to an eight-year term and then re-elected again in 2018.
In other matters, Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club will award $1,000 scholarships to young women in Perquimans County based on character, scholastic ability, leadership and need.
The scholarships are open to all female students graduating from a public, private or home school or a former APWC recipient whose family resides in Perquimans County.
The award is for any accredited university, college, community college, or technical school and will be paid directly to the higher education institution.
Applications are available at:
- Perquimans County High School guidance office
- Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce
- Perquimans County Public Library
- By sending an email to nancyfisher1@msn.com
Completed applications are due back to the APWC Scholarship Committee, 312 Megan Loop S. Hertford, N.C. 27944 by March 26, 2021.
Per Marjorie Rayburn, for Saturday, Feb. 6:
New Hope United Methodist Church will have free clothes to give away at its clothes closet from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. We are clearing out our winter clothing to make room for spring and summer items. We have men’s women’s and children’s clothes. For further information contact Marjorie Rayburn at 333-7774 or Jenneal Harrell at 264-3810.
For Monday, Feb. 8:
The Alzheimer Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members meets at 1:00 pm at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford. All are welcome. We will be observing Covid guidelines: social distancing and masks are required. For information call 252-426-7167 orn 252-333-7774.