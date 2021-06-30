A round-up of all things Perquimans County …
Perquimans Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner successfully defended her dissertation and earned her Ed.D. from Wingate University. Congratulations! Technically we can call Superintendent Turner, Dr. Turner, but she’s best addressed as Tanya. Since coming to lead the charge in the Perquimans schools, academics continue to improve and sports teams have enjoyed success.
In other news, meet Perquimans County’s first responders between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at the county courthouse. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be served.
Speaking of first responders, technically Thursday was the day the Hertford Police Department officially disbanded. As our readers are well aware, the town will be paying $350,000 during fiscal year 2021-22 to the Perquimans Sheriff’s Department for public safety. All the department’s gear will be “gifted” to the sheriff’s department.
And well ... Hertford is not going to have Fourth of July fireworks celebration. The reason why is complicated, but it has to do with availability of fireworks from the distributor due to COVID-19 uncertainty, government contracts and more, so let’s just leave at that. Edenton is not having its fireworks show either.
While we’re not certain if other fireworks shows are planned elsewhere, we do know that Rocky Hock Baptist Church has a good show. The church’s Independence Day Celebration is scheduled for Sunday, July 4, with fireworks. The show was so big one year people could see and hear the fireworks from Rocky Hock.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hertford needs an organist. If you’ve got what it takes, contact the parish’s senior warden William Rowell at 252-426-3663.
And don’t forget, Pirates’ alumnus Andrea’ Moore will buy Woodard Pharmacy’s famous ham and cheese sandwiches, chips and a medium soda for the first 150 people who want a good meal on Friday (Charles Woodard’s birthday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the popular pharmacy on Church Street downtown.
Vidant Family Medicine of Edenton was recently presented Vidant’s major award, the Vidant Board Leadership Award, for having put together the system’s first COVID clinic, which began operation in March 2020, in the dark early days of the pandemic. The clinic served a as a model for other such clinics in the region.
In those early days of the pandemic, when the data coming out of Europe indicated a mortality rate of 40-50 percent, our physicians and staff expected to die in the line of duty.
“We didn’t have enough protective gear. We didn’t have protocols on how to protect ourselves. We had to figure it all out ourselves,” Dr. Tom DiMartino said. “Stress levels were astronomical, and we had to manage that, too. Our staff exhibited great courage.”
DiMartino praised the group for its service.
“I’m the end, none of us died; though three of our staff lost family members to COVID,” he said. “It’s hard sometimes to remember now how dark things felt in those early days. I’m very proud of our group.”
According to Marjorie Rayburn, the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group meets each month on the second Monday of the month at 1 p.m. The group’s next meeting is July 12. The group meets at Hertford United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford.
Just to keep it fresh in our readers’ minds, the Perquimans Weekly checks with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation periodically to see if any arrests have been made in the SBI’s probe into the theft of a Hertford town councilor’s emails. The SBI is investigating whether Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges’ personal emails were retrieved from a town computer without his permission and then used by another town councilor to extort him. Time will tell.
The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program is now accepting applications from renters in 88 North Carolina counties who have suffered financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is especially focused on reaching households in rural areas who may not have any other options for emergency rental assistance. As a trusted source of information for rural communities, your organizations are in a unique position to share information about the program with people who might not hear about it otherwise.
In addition to the HOPE Program, 12 counties and five Native American tribes received direct federal funding to operate their own emergency rental assistance programs. To confirm which program serves your area, please visit the NC HOPE Interactive Map. Detailed information and an online application are available at WWW.HOPE.NC.GOV or by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE.