A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Captain Anthony Spellman has been promoted to Chief of the Winfall Police Department. The last chief, David Shaffer, has retired. Spellman has served the Town of Winfall for five years.
“Chief Spellman does an outstanding job in protecting and securing the town of Winfall,” Mayor Fred Yates said. “Winfall is proud to have him on board.”
In other news, Hertford Town Hall has hired a new Town Clerk – Olga Simpson. Monday’s council meeting was more than four hours long and filled with all of the usual theatrics, so that story will appear within next week’s edition. Lot going on there. Long sigh...
A column from Mayor Earnell Brown about the town’s positive progress appears on the opinion page, A4.
Proud Perquimans County parents Clay and Caroline Estes’ 13-year-old daughter Lileeann took home a trophy turkey during the youth season last week. Turkey with an 11” beard is a real trophy – inch and 5/16 long spurs too. And Mr. Estes said the wild turkey made for a good meal because hunters don’t kill what they don’t eat.
Perquimans Middle sixth grade student Ariana Farrar donated her birthday money to purchase pet supplies needed at the Tri-County Animal Shelter. Farrar spent $150 for animal food, dog/cat toys, cleaning supplies and more. Service above self is something we should all strive for. Be the change you want to be.
Tri-County Animal Shelter Director Katelyn Robertson said, “The dogs, cats and staff of Tri County Animal Shelter are super thankful for donors like Ariana Farrar. These donations help us tremendously and allow us to give the best care to our animals. To the volunteers that give their time, all of those who donate money in this tough economy, the foster families that open their homes for us, and the rescues that dedicate themselves to helping us. Thank you!”
In other news, Perquimans Schools’ Superintendent Tanya Turner said the school system would like to thank Kimberly Westbrook, Branch Manager of First National Bank, who received an award of $1,000 that she could donate to a charity of her choice. She chose the Hunger Heroes program. She also donated Girl Scout Cookies to the Hunger Heroes program as well.
Burgess Baptist Church at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, NC 27944, will host the Montgomery Family bringing the Gospel in music starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
The Montgomery’s are celebrating their Golden Jubilee with 50 years singing the Gospel.
The service is free and open to the public, but masks are required to enter, and temperatures will be taken at the door. Mask wear during the service is a personal choice. Social Distancing is encouraged.
There will NOT be refreshments following the service, until COVID numbers decline.
A love offering will be received for the group. For more information please call 252-619-7272 or go to www.burgessbaptistchurch.com .
Perquimans Youth Rally speaker will be retired Major League baseball player Darryl Strawberry. Speech starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Piney Woods Friends Meeting located at 118 Piney Woods Road, Belvidere. Outside event, so bring a lawn chair. Bonus – first 300 people get a hot dog and a drink. Event is sponsored by area businesses and churches.
Up River Friends Pastor Chuck Hartman, whose weekly column appears on B3, said the church’s children’s program, Mr. Chuck’s Workshop, recently won Silver Muse Creative award. Congrats.
“The workshop is a labor of love; it is about imparting value into children’s lives, yet being recognized by the creative community makes me want to work that much harder to produce quality content for children and families,” Hartman said.
In other news, our family has been binge watching the Netflix series “The Crown.” Very interesting fairy tale. Much like watching network news cover Washington politics, I have to hit the pause button and explain to my children what was really happening during important historic events as they affected personalities within the British royal family and Parliament so as to debunk some of the utter nonsense this show features as a dramatized version of events. With the recent death of Prince Philip, the show has more meaning.