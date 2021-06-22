A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Point of order! Point of order! Point of order!
Want to serve on Hertford Town Council?
As most folks know, two at-large seats will be up for election – spots on council held by councilmen Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson.
Candidate filing period starts at noon July 2 and ends at noon on July 16 at the Perquimans Board of Elections. A lot of familiar names have expressed an interest in running for council, so it should be a most interesting November municipal election, the type that promises a high turnout.
In other news, meet Perquimans County’s first responders between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, July 2 at the county courthouse. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be served.
Perquimans Arts League is presenting gospel music in the park starting at 5 p.m. June 26 at Missing Mill Park. Concert features Katron “Tron” Greene and Company, Reverend Todd French and others.
Monday’s Rotary Club of Hertford’s speaker was Chad Warren, wildlife enforcement officer in Perquimans. Lives outside Edenton, wife is a teacher at white oak. He talked about boating safety, hunting, baby animals and how Perquimans largest population of bears lives in the northern county toward Belvidere. Chad, thanks for your time!
Hertford Baptist Church is planning a community wide movie night with hotdogs, games, prizes and popcorn starting at 7 p.m. June 26. Church is planning to show the movie outside and will have to wait for semi-darkness. In case of rain, the church will show the movie inside the fellowship hall.
Snug Harbor Community Church’s Community Cook Out will be Saturday, June 26 at 4 p.m., on the church grounds. All invited.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hertford needs an organist. If you’ve got what it takes, contact the parish’s senior warden William Rowell at 252 426-3663.
Lastly, my son Robert taught himself how to ride a bike, so we bought him his own bicycle for his birthday. Memories like that last a lifetime for a parent and child. Robert pedals his bike to places near and far around our home. Very proud of the boy.
When visiting my dad last weekend, we went to the beach. Dad needs a cane now to get around; knee replacement ahead. He looks older now – we all do. As I looked into his eyes, I could see his mind work, how memories came flooding forward of my childhood, moments that are precious to him.
Like his son, a lot of memories were created and continue to be created in these parts. Memories like when our daughter Samantha first served as an acolyte at St. Pauls or how she conquered her fears and joined the swim team.
My youngest son Joseph built a clubhouse underneath the branches of a tree in our backyard. Once fearful of educators, Joseph learned to love his teachers who taught him to read, write and do math in public schools. I remember when he scored his first basket in rec. league ball.
Our kids learned to sail in Edenton Bay and swim by the nearby beaches bordering the Albemarle Sound – all good memories too. They’ve had ice cream at Woodard’s and Blount’s pharmacies and attended many football games before the pandemic changed everything.
And even the pandemic created stories that our kids will tell for decades to come. Like most children, they struggled to adapt to a new reality inside and outside the classroom.
Because of the pandemic, I don’t think there will be such a thing as going back to normal because we’ve all changed. For some, renewal brings the strength to change and a desire to explore new worlds.
When I was kayaking in the Cape Fear River recently, I realized this may probably be the last – only – time I’ll ever get to paddle these waters by Wilmington’s shoreline.
Thinking back to my son’s smile as he rode a bike for the fist time, it became clear to me how important it is to embrace the time you have with the people you love.
Embrace the day!