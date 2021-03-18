A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
During Tuesday’s Rotary Club of Hertford meeting, Thomas Waller announced plans to open a mercantile shop in town, where White’s Dress Shop was. The store is slated to have old-fashioned candy, New Orleans food and Hertford merchanise. There will also be space for interior design — Waller’s forte. Waller said he loves the area; moved from Louisiana to Perquimans County in 2019. The store plans to open in April.
In other news, NC Senator Bob Steinburg called the other day and we got to talking. Did you know that the USS Kitty Hawk supercarrier is slated to be turned into scrap. Yeah. Steinburg said NC Representative Ed Goodwin is doing research about the decommissioned ship that is stationed in the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.
Steinburg and Goodwin are interested in somehow saving the aircraft carrier, maybe turning it into a tourist attraction like Battleship North Carolina.
Steinburg’s call got me to thinking, so I did some of my own research. If memory serves me correct, draft on the USS Kitty Hawk is 38 feet, so the waters around our end of the Outer Banks are probably too shallow.
Port that might be best suited would be Wilmington, but that too comes with complications. Still, wouldn’t it be great if the state could come together like we did for the battleship’s Save Our Ship campaign.
Pirates’ news – Emily Bundy has been accepted to Governor’s School for Natural Science and Kimari Parker has been accepted to Governor’s School for English. This is a big honor. Congrats to Bundy and Parker!
The Governor’s School of North Carolina is a 5½-week summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses on each of two campuses.
The curriculum focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and it does not involve credit, tests, or grades.
Students are selected to attend through a competitive process after being nominated by their public school unit or non-public school.
Speaking of Pirates, can you believe the football team has defeated two 2A schools – First Flight and North Pitt. Amazing. See our sports page B1. Team should be a formidable force in the new conference next season too.
Per the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse, county commission talked about that on Monday. Commission wants to form a committee to determine the monument’s future. Names of the folks who will serve on the committee will be finalized at the April 5 commission meeting.
Sara Winslow of Phelps Street had a good speech to Town Council. Very eye opening. To read what Winslow said, see our editorial page on A4.
In recent weeks, S-Bridge was closed a couple of times. Be glad when the bridge project is completed.