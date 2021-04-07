Round-up: Lt. Cmdr Pulliam and Church poised for rebirth

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Per Mimi Galgano who passed this tip to the newspaper about Perquimans High School Class of 2003 alumnus Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Pulliam, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for the US Coast Guard at Portsmouth.
A Virginian-Pilot story from March 27 says Pulliam along with the Elizabeth City-based USCG crew rescued a gravely ill merchant seaman March 19 from a tanker several hundred miles east of Bermuda — well beyond the farthest point their MH-60 helicopter could normally reach.
Pulliam told the Virginian-Pilot they’d have to try to fly the mariner to safety, which was not going to be easy.
“You jut can’t get from Elizabeth City to Bermuda on a tank of gas, not unless conditions are really favorable ... but we had thunderstorms and high winds moving in,” Pulliam said.
Quoted extensively in the article, Pulliam praised the way that so many pitched in after that first distress call speaks to something pretty basic about seafarers.
“We’re all professionals, we’re all concerned about the safety of life at sea,” he said. “We’re all in this together.”
Thanks for the tip Mimi.
Good News – there will be a “grand re-opening” at Spirit & Truth United Methodist Church with a Sunday service starting at 1:30 p.m. April 25. About a year ago in mid March, a fire that damaged the interior of a church in Winfall that was set deliberately, the Perquimans County fire marshal said. Pastor Arthur Manigault said the church was vandalized, equipment was stolen, and then the Church suffered $300,000 worth of damage because it was set on fire. The perpetrators were never caught.
Manigault said when the furniture gets moved in next week, the Perquimans Weekly can do a more extensive story and take photos of the restored church.
In other news, HPD Sergeant Edwin Roman Jr. has been hired as interim police chief. Roman was hired in 2020 by HPD and he has 12 plus years of law enforcement experience. By all accounts, Roman is a well-respected officer who serves the community with pride. Congrats and good luck!
Perquimans County Democratic Party will hold its County Convention starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10 in the Perquimans County Courthouse in the J. Carlton Cole Courtroom.
Perquimans Youth Rally speaker will be retired Major League baseball player Darryl Strawberry. Speech starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Piney Woods Friends Meeting located at 118 Piney Woods Road, Belvidere. Outside event, so bring a lawn chair. Bonus – first 300 people get a hot dog and a drink. Event is sponsored by area businesses and churches.
NC State Bureau of Investigation has not made any arrests as yet in the ongoing probe of Town Hall. SBI is investigating whether Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges’ personal emails were retrieved from a town computer without his permission and then used by another town councilor to extort him.
Per Marjorie Rayborn, the Alzheimer/Dementia support group for caregivers and family members meets at 1 p.m. Monday, April 12 at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford. Please wear a mask. Social Distancing will be maintained. All are welcome. For information, call 252-426-7167 or 252-333-7774.
Per Perquimans County Emergency Service Director Jonathan Nixon, the Red Cross is hiring! The Red Cross of North Carolina has a Disaster Program Specialist (DPS) position to support the Elizabeth City, region. This is full time position which will include planned and non-planned events in the evening and on weekends. This position will include 24/7 on-call responsibilities. To apply, go to www.indeed.com, www.ziprecruiter.com, or LinkedIn. Search Red Cross or Elizabeth City.
All applicants must apply on-line! Please no phone calls or resumes to me directly unless you would like to endorse the candidate. Thank you so much for your consideration and assistance.
Lastly, send any calendar items, sports news or church service times to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
• Perquimans County Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at the meeting room within the Perquimans County Library.
• Commission’s work session meeting is at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the meeting room within the Perquimans County Library.
• Perquimans Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Central Office. Next meeting will be March 22.
• Hertford Town Council holds their meetings on the second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m; though the meeting time may change.
• Winfall Town Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month