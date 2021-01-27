Round-up: Mayor Brown and Thach

A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Per Mayor Earnell Brown, River City CDC, a non-profit organization, has agreed to assist our young citizens earn their GED.
They are conducting GED classes, Landscaping and Plumbing apprentice training and has offered to include our Hertford citizens. Classes are free for ages 16 to 24. Classes will be held in Elizabeth City, on Tuesday and Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
YOUTH BUILD, a component of River City CDC, will provide transportation for our young people, from Hertford to Elizabeth City and return. If you have questions point of contact information is provided on the flyer.
Pickup locations:
- 9:30 a.m. Church Street and King Street
- 9:45 a.m. Wynne Fork Court, Bus Stop
This program will start Tuesday Feb. 2. Brown said after much hope and efforts to support our young folks, this is great news for the New Year!
When thinking about Brown, this timeless quote from Winston Churchill rings true.
”You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”
Based on recent headlines, Brown has the patience of Job. Honestly, I don’t know how she does it meeting after meeting. Say a prayer for her and Hertford.
In sports news, PCHS Principal Mickey Drew congratulated the Lady Pirates Volleyball team on a fantastic season – 17-1, 8-0 AAC. They finished in the top four of the entire state.
“We are proud of each girl and the team as a whole,” he said.
Drew said special congratulations goes out to Coach Kristie Thach, who has a coaching record of 350-48 and was named the AAC Volleyball Coach of the Year this season. Tori Williamson was named the AAC volleyball Player of the Year. Natalie Corprew, Eby Scaff, and Carly Elliott were named All-Conference selections this year.
For more about the Pirates’ final volleyball game, see our sports page B1 which includes stories about Pirates’ cross country runner Jayden White and Pirates’s swimmer Joliegh Connor, also a soccer season preview.
Per Connie Brothers, former Mayor Bill Cox, Hertford, NC declared March 4, 1984 as the “Mrs. M.B. Taylor Day.” It will become a reality on March 4, 2021. Preparations are being made. Stay tuned for further information.
Recently, a prominent editor that I knew died Jan. 6 – Mike Myer, longtime editor of the Wheeling Intelligencer/News-Register. He was a wise man who helped shape my career.
See: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/01/longtime-editor-mike-myer-dies-at-69/
When reflecting on Myer, I remember a conversation we had about a prominent loudmouth in the Mountain State. Our transplant West Virginia readers will probably recognize H. John Rogers‘ name and antics. He died about a year ago, Feb. 1.
See: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/opinion/columnists/james-haught-the-unquenchable-h-john-rogers-opinion/article_d558440b-3284-5924-a5e9-a16f63d2b39a.html
Anyway, Rogers was bright with small town roots that led him to Harvard University where he earned a law degree. Rogers ran for office perpetually, but I don’t think he ever was elected to anything.
His campaigns were … entertaining or disruptive to say the least. So were the causes he espoused. One time, he hit a television news reporter during a campaign appearance. And when attending the Democratic national convention, he joked that he had a bomb, and was chased by security officers.
Anyway, I covered one of his last campaigns, this time for state senate. Newspaper where I was editor hosted a debate where Myer served as moderator. Having grown up in the same area as the man, Myer knew who Rogers was beyond the headlines.
I was perplexed as to how to cover such a character. Myer advised me to watch and listen because while Rogers was … he had a small following and every now and again, he might have a good idea.
Another editor, Charles Winslow, advised me to keep Rogers at arm’s length – keep my distance.
Learned a lot in West Virginia. The things you think about on a rainy day. RIP Mike Myer and certainly H. John Rogers.
Pastor Todd French Sr. posted this to Facebook recently from Lamentations 3:22-23 –
“The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
And these last items bear repeating:
Per the Perquimans Woman’s Club – it’s Turtle 10 time.
Turtle 10 drawings will take place weekly between March 15 and May 17.
Weeks 1-9 – $150 cash prize
Week 10 – grand prize of $500 cash
Each week (1-9) a ticket is drawn and the winner receives $150 the winner is put back into the pot. The 10th week the winner receives $500!!
Tickets cost $20.
Tickets go back in after each drawing.
Do NOT have to be present to win. ID required to receive prize.
For more information, give these folks a ring:
• Stacey Hoffman 732-948-6719
• Brandee Phelps 252-333-8485
• Amber Reed 252-312-8485
• Dotti Wahlers 732-286-3848
Per Penny Byrd, make plans to check out the Ye Olde Yard Sale between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, Jan. 30 at Newbold-White House Visitor Center.
STILL lots of wonderful items available for year-round gifting, BUT on Jan. 30 most items are discounted!
Huge assortment of seashells, ceramic vases and bowls, glasses (wine/other), hand-pieced WV quilt, wall art, picture frames, coffee mugs, antique chairs, etc.
Gift Shop also open and remember, all proceeds benefit the Perquimans County Restoration Association
HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!