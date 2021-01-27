Round-up: Mayor Brown and Thach

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rain this evening, then mixing with and changing to snow after midnight. Snow accumulations of up to around 1 inch are expected. Isolated accumulations of 2 inches are possible. Temperatures falling to near freezing after midnight. North to northwest winds become gusty to 35 to 40 mph near the coast by late tonight and early Thursday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&