A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Special emergency meeting of Hertford Town Council to discuss personnel issues netted nothing – no action taken when council emerged after at least 45 minutes in closed session.
In other news, I saw Councilman Quentin Jackson’s face when studying video and photographs of recent protests in Elizabeth City. No wonder Friday’s council meeting was short – Jackson didn’t attend. But to be fair, Jackson serves as the regional director of the National Black Caucus of local elected officials. Given current events, his voice was needed elsewhere.
The Town of Hertford is accepting contract bid proposals for mowing Cedarwood and roadside cemeteries, Missing Mill and Tree Memorial Parks and right-of-way on Service Road 1420. Concerned citizens deserve praise for volunteering their time to do the mowing at the cemetery.
Back in the day, I used to mow cemeteries in West Virginia. It’s not easy work, but it’s rewarding. As I view it, if we don’t honor the dead with at least a little bit of lawn care, then it says a lot about who we are as a community.
Lastly, to see the latest news about the last third of the previous four-hour Hertford Town Council meeting, see perquimansweekly.com
Did you know that Bruce & Anna Biggs provide the Bruce Biggs Scholarship that is generated by their ongoing support of the Biggs Classic Golf Tournament that takes place between May 24 and May 29 at Albemarle Plantation. This is a $5,000 scholarship awarded each year to a student from Perquimans, Pasquotank, or Chowan County accepted to attend East Carolina University – Mr. Biggs’ alma mater. More on the golf tourney is ahead within future editions of the newspaper.
Longtime Perquimans resident Philip McMullan is moving to Columbia, South Carolina – under orders from his children. Columbia is a nice place. He left me a copy of my Albemarle Sound boating book – much thanks.
McMullan said he wrote this book as a backup to local efforts to bring the Harbortown ferries to our five towns and Manteo. He said it should be useful background for this newspaper follows this important project. Much agreed.
While waiting to pick up my daughter at the front door of John A. Holmes High School, I spotted a bronze plaque commemorating the school’s construction in 1950. McMullan’s father is named on that plaque – he served as a member of the school board for 20 years.
A longtime newspaper subscriber, McMullan offered these kind words.
“I have subscribed to the Weekly and the Chowan Herald to keep up what is going on in my two favorite towns. I have enjoyed the much improved Perquimans Weekly since you arrived,” he said.
Much thanks!
An evening on the water with friends and food, Dine, Drink and Dance will take place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. May 15 at Hertford Bay Marina, rain or shine. Event is a fundraiser for Historic Hertford and the Rotary Club of Hertford. Tickets are $25 and that includes dinner by Y’All Eat that will be served between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Music will be provided by the Keith Rouse Band. For tickets, go to Carolina Trophy located at 109 N. Church Street or online at historichertfordinc.org/ticketnew.html
Chowan County Regional Fair is returning September 28 — October 2, 2021. That’s good news! They got good rides, Ferris wheel too.
Per Marjorie Rayburn, Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members meets at 1 p.m. May 10 at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St. Hertford. Social distancing and wearing masks are required. All are welcome. For information, call 426-7167 or 333-7774.