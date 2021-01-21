Round-up: Parker and Denson

A round-up of all things Perquimans County.
Rotary Club of Hertford’s Students of the Month for January are Nayanna Parker and Maci Denson, both seniors at Perquimans High School. Parker is known for her singing voice – she tried out for American Idol, The Voice and America’s Got Talent. Denson is a skilled volleyball player who has been one of the key components to this season’s success.
Per Jonathan Nixon, director of Perquimans Emergency Services, a Mass Vaccination Clinic will be held this week for those that have preregistered. Residents that are 65 and over, healthcare providers, or first responders can visit the Albemarle Regional Health Services website at arhs-nc.org to register. Again, this clinic will be By Invitation Only as preregistration through the website is required.
“We understand that everyone is not comfortable accessing the internet, so please reach out to friends, family, and neighbors, to see if you can offer them support in the registration process,” Nixon said.
If needed, you may contact the Perquimans County Health Department at 252-426-2100 or Perquimans County Emergency Services at 252-426-5646 for assistance in registering.
If you received your first COVID vaccination earlier this month, you may also visit the Albemarle Regional Health Services website at arhs-nc.org to register for the second dose that will be administered in the next few weeks.
In other news, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges welcomed Hertfordshire Antiques and More owner Shell Franklin to her new location at 325 Ocean Highway at a recent ribbon cutting ceremony that was organized by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce.
Store is a local antique dealer’s co-op that offers unique items from antiques, art to jewelry and upscale décor. In October, the store announced plans to move North Church Street to a larger location. Store expanded from approx 1,800 square feet to 8,500 square feet.
Per the Perquimans Woman’s Club – it’s Turtle 10 time.
Turtle 10 drawings will take place weekly between March 15 and May 17.
Weeks 1-9 – $150 cash prize
Week 10 – grand prize of $500 cash
Each week (1-9) a ticket is drawn and the winner receives $150 the winner is put back into the pot. The 10th week the winner receives $500!!
Tickets cost $10.
Tickets go back in after each drawing.
Do NOT have to be present to win. ID required to receive prize.
For more information, give these folks a ring:
- Stacey Hoffman 732-948-6719
- Brandee Phelps 252-333-8485
- Amber Reed 252-312-8485
- Dotti Wahlers 732-286-3848
Per Penny Byrd, make plans to check out the Ye Olde Yard Sale between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, Jan. 30 at Newbold-White House Visitor Center.
STILL lots of wonderful items available for year-round gifting, BUT on Jan. 30 most items are discounted!
Huge assortment of seashells, ceramic vases and bowls, glasses (wine/other), hand-pieced WV quilt, wall art, picture frames, coffee mugs, antique chairs, etc.
Gift Shop also open and remember, all proceeds benefit the Perquimans County Restoration Association
HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!