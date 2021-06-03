A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Reminder: Pirates’ Commencement takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at the athletic complex.
Pirates’ Class of 2021 valedictorian is Grayson Belle Pierce and the salutatorian is Maci Denson.
Pierce played basketball for the Pirates. She plans to attend ECSU to pursue a degree in aviation. Her dream of becoming a pilot and entering the military is within reach thanks to a scholarship from the Albermarle Women’s Club among other scholarships she was awarded. She hopes to fly with Nightingale.
Denson is president of the Rotary Interact Club. She will attend UNC Chapel Hill for an undergraduate degree in chemistry followed by a graduate degree in pharmacy.
After graduation Denson hopes to return to Hertford and work in a local pharmacy, hospital, or possibly start her own business. Denson has served as captain of the softball and volleyball teams. Her awards include Athlete of the Year, Offensive softball Player of the year as well as Academic all-conference.
Per former Hertford Police Chief Edwin Roman, as to who will be the next Interim Chief, with lack of information regarding the department, Roman said he does not believe talks about the next chief will be discussed.
In other news, there will be a community awareness forum entitled “It’s Time to have a Little Talk” about Perquimans’ Civil War monuments. Forum starts at 4 p.m. June 6 at the Community Center. So far, Pete Perry and Terry Swoop are scheduled as presenters. See related editorial board opinion about the monument on page A4.
Per Missy Mimlitsch – wheat paste murals are when you take paper and paste them up on the wall with a flour/water mixture and it becomes a temporary mural; lasts a few months. Folks are wanting to do a scavenger hunt around Hertford with eight different designs on eight different buildings around downtown. Perquimans Weekly would be willing to let artists use their wall space.
Per Jaundice Lawrence, there will be a Special Needs walk starting at 8 a.m. June 12 at the Parks and Rec Department. This event is put on by Dr Larry Honeyblue & Bobby Tolson scholarship foundation!
Per Marjorie Rayburn, New Hope United Methodist Church will host a Clothes Closet offering free clothes for men, women, children, and infants between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, June 5 at the church. Donations of summer clothes in good condition will also be accepted at that time.
New Hope United Methodist Church is located at 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford (intersection of New Hope and Woodville Roads). For information call 333-7774 or 264-3810.