A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
As most folks know, a stretch of U.S. 17 Business in Perquimans County was closed to traffic Tuesday and will remain closed until next spring, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.
Bye bye S-Bridge!
“So today she closed to traffic...forever! Many vehicles crossed her spans over the years. I remember well when she was the only Hwy 17 access. A huge part of Hertford’s appeal gone,” Sara Winslow posted to Facebook.
The N.C. Department of Transportation had planned to close the stretch of U.S. 17 Business between Hertford and Winfall in early July so they could construct a replacement bridge for the historic Hertford S Bridge.
However, officials discovered during a routine inspection Tuesday that a critical part of the steel truss bridge had been damaged during a vehicle crash. The decision was made the close the old bridge seven weeks earlier than planned for safety reasons.
U.S. 17 Business will be closed between Newby Street in downtown Hertford and the intersection of N.C. 37 in Winfall. Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 17.
The current construction schedule calls for the replacement bridge to open to traffic in March 2022.
As everyone knows, Hertford Police Chief Edwin Roman has submitted his resignation to seek other employment. Town Hall says his last date is June 2; no one knows where he’s going. No word as to who, if anybody, will be serving as interim police chief in a department with two officers.
Roman served Hertford with distinction. During a recent forum organized by Councilman Frank Norman, Roman impressed me as someone who has a cool head on his shoulders with a bright future ahead in law enforcement.
Next, Perquimans Middle School has earned the coveted Albemarle Athletic Conference Cup for excellence in athletics – first time in the school’s history. Teams competed at the highest levels from cross country running to volleyball.
Consider this – a healthy middle school sports program is the foundation of a strong sports program at the high school.
In related news, Perquimans Middle School is one of three middle schools in the state selected to receive a new state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness center. Gov. Roy Cooper and Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfield, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors Fitness Councils, announced on Tuesday that Perquimans Middle, C.M. Epps Middle School in Greenville and Northridge Middle School in Charlotte will each get one of the DON’T QUIT Fitness Centers.
During the school’s end of the year awards presentation Thursday at PCMS, Principal Laura Moreland said the fitness center would be completed by late summer.
In other school news, Hertford Grammar School’s Rotary Teacher of Excellence was awarded to Colin Woodley.
Woodley works as physical education teacher and serves as the varsity high school basketball coach.
“Mr. Woodley is a distinguished educator that seeks out innovative instructional practices to include in his classroom,” HGS Principal John Lassiter said. “He uses social media groups to get and share ideas that challenge his students. He is a role model for his peers and deserves recognition because of his refusal to settle for good enough from his students. He holds the kids in his class to the same standard he sets for himself. He challenges them to always do their best today and even better tomorrow.”
In other news, there will be a community awareness forum entitled “Its Time to have a Little Talk” about Perquimans’ Civil War monuments. Forum starts at 4 p.m. June 6 at the Community Center. So far, Pete Perry and Terry Swoop are scheduled as presenters.
The NC Department of Transportation has notified the county/town of a paving project on Church Street in Hertford. This project will extend from Ocean Highway (US 17) to Phelps Street. The NC DOT contractor began milling the road Monday and hopes to begin paving later this week. Motorist should expect some minor delays with this work. The project is slated to be completed within the next two weeks.
In other news, NC State Bureau of Investigation has not made any arrests as yet in the ongoing probe of Town Hall. SBI is investigating whether Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges’ personal emails were retrieved from a town computer without his permission and then used by another town councilor to extort him. Time will tell.
Rotary Club of Hertford’s Students of the Month for May are Armando Feliciano and Greyson Pierce.
Feliciano is active in all aspects of the band program – amazing percussionist, tuba player and a 2nd year member of the Pirates’ Winterguard team. He served as a captain the past 2 years.
Pierce is attending College of the Albemarle and will be graduating a year early and with her associates degree. She is going to be studying aviation at ECSU and aspires to be a pilot. She would actually be a great interview for you to feature. She was also on our basketball team here at PCHS. Excellent athlete and academic. Very well rounded young woman.
Visit downtown Hertford between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 11 for the first of three Friday Night Strolls as hosted by Historic Hertford Incorporated. There will be live music by Chris and Mandy Whitehurst, games, popcorn, cotton candy, sno cones – even a moon pie eating contest. Looks like a good time all around. Mark your calendars for July 9 and August 13 too.