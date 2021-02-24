Round-up: Rush and Snoopy

A round-up of all things from Perquimans County …
This week the Round-up column appears on the editorial page instead of the front page so as to give Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown space on page A1 to talk about the positive things going on in town.
In recent weeks, let’s face it, there has been a lot of negative news flowing from Town Hall be it coverage of the latest happenings in the long ongoing civil war between factions on council, the police chief resigning and the SBI investigation.
Since stories of this sort tend to overshadow the other things going on, I thought it might be time for some good news from Mayor Brown about the community to dominate the conversation.
In other news, the Belvidere Volunteer Fire Department BBQ Chicken Dinner on Saturday was a success. Lots of folks came out to buy some great tasting chicken and support their local fire department. BVFD said 2,600 chickens were purchased, wow!
Snoopy come home!
Lost since Feb. 12, the Holiday Island dog has identification tags on his collar. He is skittish and afraid of people, so approach with a smile and a calm demeanor.
If you spot Snoopy, call 252-619-0765 immediately and the family will come to you.
Snoopy’s owner Arlene Murin reached out to Perquimans Weekly for help.
“My dog is lost. he escaped car during an accident last Friday,” she said. “We are looking every day and others are looking too.”
Murin and folks made a very concerted effort over the weekend to locate Snoopy. Perquimans Weekly will keep you posted. Snoopy if you are reading this, your family misses you.
You know what would be a good way for local businesses to advertise – sponsor an annual subscription to the Perquimans Weekly for high school students or senior citizens living in nursing homes. Each week, a student or senior citizen would receive a copy of the newspaper, courtesy of your business.
Students should know more about their community, particularly as we write about sports and school happenings. Senior citizens are some of our most devoted readers.
Idea to do this came from the Rotary Club of Hertford who sponsored a quartet of subscriptions to Perquimans County Schools.
For more information about how to subscribe, contact 252-329-9525 or send me an email at mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Due to heavy rains, Town of Hertford had an untreated sewage discharge on Feb. 19 of 2,000 gallons from a manhole located at Grubb Street adjacent to the Feed and Seed pump station. Discharge lasted around 8 hours and flowed into the storm drainage system and Perquimans River.
Per the Hertford Police Department, congratulations to the staff and administration at HPD for achieving this National recognition from the US Department of Justice for Safe Policing for Safe Communities. According to the NC Chief’s of Police Association, only roughly 1/3 of NC law enforcement agencies have met this standard. Congrats!
That’s another accolade for HPD Chief Dennis Brown who’ll be serving as Hamlet’s police chief later this spring.
Hamlet is near Rockingham, a town known to many for its NASCAR speedway.
For those who’ve never been to Hamlet, it is a nice town located by US 74 that’s along the closest route from Greensboro to South Carolina’s South of the Border “highway oasis” to buy fireworks, which were once illegal in North Carolina. South of the Border’s billboards located along major highways are legendary.
Want to see the world Pirates’ seniors? The London Scholarship is for seniors that have at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and one of the following: either a 1200 or higher on the SAT OR a 25 or higher on the ACT. It is $7500/year for four years.
Also, Pirates should consider applying for the SECU Scholarship for seniors that have at least a 2.5 unweighted GPA, plan to attend a UNC System College/University, and are either a member of the SECU OR have a parent/guardian that is a member of the SECU. You CANNOT have a family member that works for the SECU. It is $1250/semester for up to eight semesters (or $10,000 total).
Both of these scholarship applications are due by this Thursday Feb. 25.
Any Pirates’ senior reading this should contact advisor Kelly Crabtree if you need any help in applying for these scholarships or if you have any other questions about the college application process in general. Her office is located in the media center.
Per Pam Hadden, Bethel Vol. Fire Department will be holding its annual Bar B Que Dinners April 17. Tickets can also be purchased from any fire fighter. Perhaps even reach out via Facebook to Hadden too.
You’re probably never going to hear a journalist say this, but I’m going to miss radio personality Rush Limbaugh who died Feb. 17. That’s bordering on heresy amongst those poobahs in the mainstream media who think they know best, but I’m going to give credit where credit is due – Rush made me into a better journalist.
Through Rush’s daily broadcasts, he taught me to be skeptical of the media’s chosen narrative that’s filtered almost exclusively through a liberal lens and deceptively labeled as neutral, unbiased journalism.
Time and again, Rush’s media criticism poked holes in politics to reveal another side that has been dismissed, even censured. Granted, Rush’s viewpoint was filtered through a conservative lens, but for the first time I got to see that there was more to journalism than “drive-by” reporting.
Instead of just accepting orthodoxy, be it from the left or the right, I’ve learned to balance the equation as best as I can by considering all viewpoints, not the just the ones that echo my worldview. And that has made all the difference not only in my career, but life.
Rush, Rest in Peace.