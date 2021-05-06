A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
During the Rotary Club of Hertford’s weekly Tuesday morning meeting, Tom Bettcher, project superintendent, said the S-Bridge will close starting July 6 so that construction crews can begin the major work needed to finish the project that is forecast to be complete in February 2022. He said during this time, construction crews will start removing old bridge that has spanned the Perquimans River for generations.
Speaking of Rotary, the club’s Teachers of the Year are Amy Craddox, PHS; Kelsey Anderson, PMS; Collin Woodley, Hertford Grammar; Holly Jordan, Perquimans Central.
May 3-7 is National Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, so give them an apple or high-five when you see these incredible folks.
In other news, former Perquimans Weekly editor Peter Williams’ memorial service starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 at Old Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City. Peter died July 25, 2020 – he was 63 years old. There wasn’t a memorial service last year because a pandemic held the nation and world under siege.
During Williams’ long career in journalism, he won many North Carolina Press Association awards and worked as an editor at many newspapers large and small across the Tarheel state.
Perquimans County Woman’s Club Mother’s Day flower sales is a good place to start for honoring moms near and far. The club is offering this years’ flower sale as a kit! Families can plant and paint their Mom’s or Grandmom’s gift this year! The kit includes a pot ready for decorating, soil, seeds, directions for planting and an optional paint decorating set. The seeds are Dwarf Incredible Sunflower Seeds. They grow fast and bring pollinators to help our environment. They are drought tolerant, low maintenance, non-toxic for horses, dogs and cats. Give your mom a sunny day this year all summer!
The sales assist in many community projects such as scholarships, books for the school libraries, domestic violence, human trafficking, food pantry and other community needs.
The kit can be purchased between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, May 8 in front of the NC Cooperative Extension Perquimans Center, 601 Edenton Road Street, Hertford, NC.
For more information, contact 732-948-6719 and/or speak to a PCWC member to place an order such as Stacey Hoffman, Amber Reed, Dotti Wahlers or Brandee Phelps.
In other news, Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ in Camden, under the leadership of Pastor Glenn Sawyer, has been serving meals to the community of Hertford since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The church bus has been going to Meads and Wynne Fork Court Apartments weekly. Church has been serving on Saturdays since November. On May 1, the group expanded to another location in Hertford; Church at 509 Dobbs Street in the parking lot as a designated area of serving! All are welcome to receive a meal and/or a box of food. Times: Meads-12:40 p.m., Dobbs Street-12:55 p.m., Wynne Fork-1:15 p.m.
Per Marjorie Rayburn, Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members meets at 1 p.m. May 10 at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St. Hertford. Social distancing and wearing masks are required. All are welcome. For information, call 426-7167 or 333-7774.
Yes, I’ve gotten a new haircut – similar to a marine corps’ high and tight. No, I have not joined the marines nor the Knights Templar, the radicalized and militarized wing of the Episcopal Church under the direct command of the Archbishop of Canterbury; a group trained in hand-to-hand combat, small arms tactics and counter insurgency techniques.
Instead, the real story is that my youngest son Joseph and I got into a contest – who can cut their hair the shortest. Not one to be beaten by a 10-year-old, I opted for the standard high and tight cut. This way if I’m ever dropped into a war zone alongside the Knights Templar, Green Berets or Seal Team Six, I’ll be ready to go.