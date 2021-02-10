A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
NC State Bureau of Investigation has several agents investigating the Town of Hertford.
Agents have been using a conference room within the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Department to conduct business.
Councilman Frank Norman announced via Facebook Feb. 4 that SBI agents took town equipment Jan. 30 from the Community Center. Norman did not say what kind of equipment was taken, only that it is needed for zoom broadcasts.
Norman did not elaborate about any details as to the possible scope of the SBI investigation, but he said the SBI is investigating “something or someone that concerns our town and governing board” that council should’ve discussed at a special meeting Thursday (Feb. 4) that did not gain quorum.
SBI said search warrants would be filed with Superior Court for Perquimans County.
In other news unrelated to the latest headlines, Hertford Police Officer John Duncan has left HPD and is fighting crime somewhere else. Thank you for your service to the community.
Meanwhile, Hertford Police Department’s website has not been adjusted to reflect new hires or present staffing. HPD Officer Gilbert Rodriguez resigned in January, but he is still listed on the webpage for HPD’s duty roster.
Pending SBI matters and other Town Hall happenings that deserve immediate attention, a story about the HPD staffing challenges is ahead.
On that note, prior to a recent above-the-fold headline regarding long vacant 321 Market St., the Perquimans Weekly has asked Town Hall to provide a list of distressed properties.
In June, Zacchaeus Legal Services of Trenton to pursue debt collections among other related matters for property that is three years or more behind in taxes, and not a primary residence of property owner.
In related matters, the county recently hired Zacchaeus Legal Services to pursue collections on delinquent properties.
Elaine Riddick Charter School has a new sign up by its facility on Harvey Point Road, so that may be an indicator that progress is being made toward a possible opening later this year.
Last August, the State Board of Education approved a one-year delay in opening the Elaine Riddick Charter School in Hertford.
Though the school’s charter has been approved by the state Board of Education, the state delayed the school’s planned Aug. 17 opening because the school’s building was not ready, enrollment requirements had not been met, and there were unresolved matters regarding insurance.
State BOE did not comment about the school’s status in time for this report.
Principal Mary Felton said the charter school’s Board of Directors requested the the delay because of complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per Chiquita Sutton, Mt. Zion COGIC Mission Ministry will be serving meals/boxes of food in Hertford every Saturday. The locations and times are: Meals (by the mailboxes)-12:40 and Wynne Fork Court Apartments (in the front)-1:00.
The Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department is a volunteer organization and would like you to advertise for our BBQ Chicken Dinner on Feb. 20, 2020. You can pick up your plates from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at The Belvidere Fire Department on, Drinking Hole Rd. Belvidere, NC. Donations are $9 per plate. For Tickets please contact Lee at 331-3279.
Lastly, several roads in three northeastern North Carolina counties will be resurfaced and improved under a contract recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The $3.9 million contract, awarded to Rose Brothers Paving of Raleigh, includes milling and resurfacing U.S. 17 Business (Queen Street) in Chowan County, milling and resurfacing U.S. Highway 13 in Gates County, and milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction on several secondary roads in Chowan, Gates and Perquimans counties. Work on the projects can begin as soon as March 22 and is expected to be complete by the end of June 2022.