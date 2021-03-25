A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Perquimans Youth Rally speaker will be retired Major League baseball player Darryl Strawberry. Speech starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Piney Woods Friends Meeting located at 118 Piney Woods Road, Belvidere. Outside event, so bring a lawn chair. Bonus – first 300 people get a hot dog and a drink. Event is sponsored by area businesses and churches.
NC State Bureau of Investigation has not made any arrests as yet in the ongoing probe of Town Hall. SBI is investigating whether Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges’ personal emails were retrieved from a town computer without his permission and then used by another town councilor to extort him.
In other news, Town of Hertford has a new Facebook page. See https://www.facebook.com/officialtownofhertfordnc
No word from Town Hall as to explaining what happened to the old page, but perhaps the person, as yet unnamed, who was running the old page for the town decided to delete that page after a resolution was passed earlier this month that gave access to Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch to be an administrator on the page to help add content, meeting notices and stream meetings.
Councilman Quentin Jackson said during a council meeting that he was going to take down the old page if the resolution passed.
And then there’s this … N.C. Senator Amy Galey (R-Alamance) Monday filed Senate Bill 335, “Increase Penalty/Disruption of Open Meeting.”
The bill clarifies that conduct which disturbs the peace or order of an official meeting is punishable under disorderly conduct statutes. Currently, disruption of public meetings falls under G.S. 143-318.17 and is punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Sen. Galey said, “The current law is confusing. It is based on trespass law and focuses on whether a person leaves a public meeting when requested. This new law deals with the conduct that disrupted the public meeting.
“People who come to public meetings are often upset about something very important to them. Wide latitude should be given for them to express themselves, but speakers can reasonably be expected to follow the same rules for public comment or behavior that apply to everyone.
“This new law would give clarity about appropriate participation in a public meeting. It is vital that all levels of our government are able to conduct the public’s business with decorum.”
Sen. Michael Lazzara (R-Onslow)added, “I would like to thank Sen. Galey for inviting me to partner with her and Sen. Warren Daniel on this bill. It is important that we clarify the protections granted at public meetings in order to keep everyone safe and to allow our governmental bodies to operate in an orderly manner as they conduct the work of the citizens.”
The bill was drafted in consultation with the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys.
In other news, a barbecue and chicken fundraiser for the Askew family will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Perquimans High School. Askew family’s home was destroyed by a fire March 10.
Captain Bob’s BBQ & Seafood is cooking, so you know it’s gonna be good!
Tickets are available for purchase at Planters Ridge – Please stop by the Farm Market or Garden Center and grab tickets for dinner. Cost of the dinner is $10 per person.
Checks can be made out to Perquimans County High School.
Rotary Club of Hertford’s Students of the Month for March are Pirates’ seniors Jayda White and Kaitlyn Ward.
An Honor Roll student, White plans to attend the College of the Albemarle to receive my Associate’s Degree in Fine Arts and Visual Arts so that she can become an animator. Presently, White works at Brew 2 Rescue and has volunteered for Smart Start along with the Food Bank of the Albemarle and for Meals on Wheels.
An Honor Roll student, Ward has been accepted and plan to go to Mount Olive University where plans to pursue a bachelors’s degree in Wildlife and Natural Resources so as to become a game warden.
Presently, Ward assists with fundraisers for the Belvidere Ruritans to raise money to go into scholarships, make food baskets during the holidays for families in need, and help improve the club’s building, among other activities.
The Perquimans County Republican Party will hold its annual convention starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the Perquimans County Courthouse. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Per Pam Hadden, the Holiday Island Civic League will return to their meetings starting May 4th. Guest speaker will be Erle Solesbee, Code Enforcer Officer for Perquimans County. Covered dish dinner will be at 6 pm and Erle will start speaking at 6:45 p.m. Members who joined last fall are still members. Since 2020-2021 was cut short by Covid-19, league is extending its membership through next year. Anyone who wants to join for our May meeting will also be paid for next year.
Per Missy Mimlitsch, planning has begun for a ”Friday Night Stroll” for Downtown Hertford! It will be Friday evening, June 11, 5-7:30.
The Pirates (2-0) home Albemarle Athletic Conference football game against the Red Barons (0-2) scheduled for Friday, March 19 was not played due to COVID-19 protocols. Pirates are scheduled to play a home conference game against Manteo (2-1) on Friday. Good luck!