Round-up: Thanks Santa!

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
First, letters to Santa will be published in the Dec. 24 edition – lot of good letters.
Moreover, see what Santa had to say about these letters – it’s a surprise. Also, a story about Santa will appear in next week’s Perquimans Weekly.
A taste of what’s to come, here’s a couple of letters to Santa from Tammy Murray’s second grade class at Perquimans Central School:
Dear Santa, Hello! My name is Ashlyn. I am 7 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! The nicest things I did this year are I helped other people, fed a homeless lady, and helped my mom do things. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a Baby Alive baby doll and new bike. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve! Love, Ashlyn
Dear Santa, Hello! My name is Brycen. I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are I helped people, I helped mom clean the house, I help my little brother put his clothes on. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are semi-truck, an electric scooter, and a HotWheel Track. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve! Love, Brycen
Town Hall deserves a tip of the hat for recognizing the need to create a phone alert system. That’s forward thinking.
Speaking of Town Hall, the Perquimans Weekly is looking into officer turnover at the Hertford Police Department. Though turnover is common in small departments, the question we want to answer is why several officers have left within the past year or so. Among other theories we’re exploring, we’ve acquired a Salary Survey from Town Hall that compares HPD pay with comparably sized towns. Stay tuned.
In other news, Vanora Brothers turned 75-years-young on Monday. Happy Birthday. Vanora’s friends and family joined surprised her with a birthday party, albeit via Zoom.
Rotary Club of Hertford’s Students of the Month are Sarah Jordan and Natalie Corprew, both seniors at Perquimans County High School. Congrats!
Looking back over 2020 – yep, a year to remember: longtime family dog named Caesar died, presidential election, COVID-19, lockdowns and quarantines, waiting for the store to open to buy a pack of toilet paper.
Let’s take it up a notch – what burns your biscuits about 2020? Is it the long lines at the grocery store? Maybe the fact that playgrounds were closed during the pandemic? Does the fact that there’s no place to get your bicycle’s flat tire fixed in Hertford and Edenton make you say “bless your heart”?
Perquimans Weekly is giving you a chance to brush 2020 off your shoulder with Flush 2020, a special page that will appear in a January edition of the newspaper.
We are looking for one or two sentences of things you’d like to see go away when 2020 ends. All we ask is that you keep it Kid friendly.
Submissions can be sent via goodbye2020.apgenc.com
Entries will be collected from across eastern NC and we will produce a page that will go in all Adams Publishing Group’s newspapers in January.
Planter Ridge’s new Farm Market opened Saturday – that’s good news.
Planters Ridge is a full service florist and garden Center located right off of Highway 17 on Harvey Point Road. Edenton’s own florist guru Noah Sawyer has started work there.
Back to the Farm Market – place will begin selling sandwiches starting in January. For the moment, the market is selling Boar’s Head meats by the pound and pre-sliced, cheeses and all sorts of stuff including milkshakes.
Shop local!