A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner was presented the 2021 Women’s Champion Award by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce at the recent Women in Business Conference held at the Camp Cale Conference Center on March 20. Congrats!
Hertford Police Chief Dennis Brown’s last day was Tuesday. He was hired as Hamlet’s police chief. Though there is no official word from Town Hall as to who is to lead the police department, word on the street suggests that a familiar face will serve as interim chief until council hires a new chief.
The Perquimans County Democratic Party will hold its County Convention starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10 in the Perquimans County Courthouse in the J. Carlton Cole Courtroom.
Rotary Club of Hertford President Winfield Boyer stopped by the other day to say that the 2021 Biggs Classic golf tournament will be May 24-29 at Albemarle Plantation. More on this pro golf tournament will be coming as we move closer to the event.
Construction has begun so as to re-establish the Harvey Funeral Home. Located at the corner of Market Street and Edenton Road, the funeral home was owned and managed by Jules Harvey, who died in April 2020.
There will be a fish fry fundraiser for the American Legion William Paul Stallings Post 126 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, April. 2 at the American Legion Hall located at 111 W. Academy St. Plate is $9 and the meal includes two pieces of catfish, slaw, seasoned sliced potatoes, hush puppies and a drink. For more information, contact 252-426-1679 or 252-562-3928.
Per Perquimans Middle Football Coach Darius White, Jalynn Nelson scored a touchdown and A’Taviyon White scored a 2-point conversion during a recent game against Chowan Middle. Though the game ended with a Bulldogs victory 48-8 over the Tigers, the home team played with pride and spirit.
“In our first non-conference game of the year our kids played with pride and spirit,” White said. “We just started our season so for some of our kids it has been there first time playing football. This game helped us grow a lot and prepare for our actual conference season to start.”
Speaking of the Tigers, the volleyball won 3-0 vs Currituck and soccer tied 4-4 vs Currituck.
Perquimans High School’s FFA celebrates 90 years of being a CTSO (Career Technical Student Organization). The original charter from 1931 was presented by Nancy Matthews Robertson, daughter of Floyd Matthews, to the current students of the PCHS FFA and their advisors. When students were reading the names on the charter, great grandparent names were recognized.
Per the Perquimans Woman’s Club – it’s Turtle 10 time.
Turtle 10 drawings will take place weekly between March 15 and May 17.
Week #2 Perquimans County Woman’s Club Turtle Ten Raffle Winner is Matt Woodell while the Week#3 winner is Nell Drees.
Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will have its 1st annual Golf Scramble at Albemarle Plantation May 1. Hole Sponsor $100 for Golf Scramble.Limited space for table at a hole. First come First serve.
Perquimans Youth Rally speaker will be retired Major League baseball player Darryl Strawberry. Speech starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Piney Woods Friends Meeting located at 118 Piney Woods Road, Belvidere. Outside event, so bring a lawn chair. Bonus – first 300 people get a hot dog and a drink. Event is sponsored by area businesses and churches.
Lastly, send any calendar items, sports news or church service times to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
• Perquimans County Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at the meeting room within the Perquimans County Library.
• Commission’s work session meeting is at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the meeting room within the Perquimans County Library.
• Perquimans Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Central Office. Next meeting will be March 22.
• Hertford Town Council holds their meetings on the second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m; though the meeting time may change.
• Winfall Town Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month