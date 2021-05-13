A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Remember when there used to be a turtle log near the S-Bridge where the creatures would sun themselves while reading the Perquimans Weekly? Until recently, the turtles were nowhere to be seen because that log disappeared as bridge construction progressed.
Good news – the turtles have returned! According to Kay Matthews, the turtles are alive and well and they are enjoying the faux log created by her husband Skip that was planted in the river behind their house on Front Street.
As soon as the Perquimans Weekly buys a less leaky kayak, the newspaper will interview the turtles to learn more about their struggles against government overreach, specifically eminent domain as it relates to how bureaucrats bull dozed their homes and destroyed their log in the name of progress.
Speaking of newspapers, former Perquimans Weekly editor Peter Williams’ memorial service was held Tuesday in Elizabeth City attended by friends and family.
I regret not being able to attend the memorial service, but Tuesday’s production shift is a long brutal beatdown that starts long before sunrise and ends only after the press starts humming.
Williams had a formidable resume that included time spent as the editor of daily newspapers including the Daily Advance, Richmond County Journal, Washington Daily News, New Bern Sun Journal, Mount Airy News and Gaston Gazette and the Clarksdale Press Register in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
A longtime editor, reporter and photographer, Peter is probably serving in God’s newsroom, so I’m praying he’ll understand.
Peter, if you are reading this edition, thanks for the advice and support over the years. Much respect for making the Perquimans Weekly live up to its motto, News from Next Door.
Per Perquimans Board of Elections Chairwoman Vera Murrill, let’s introduce the new director of elections, Kathryn Treiber.
“Mrs. Treiber brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Perquimans County as a skilled operations professional with an impressive career that includes project management, budget and financial forecasting, leveraging technology, building motivated teams and promoting exceptional customer service,” Murrill said. “She has been recognized as a dedicated leader who has effectively enhance the development, quality and sustainability of an organization.”
Treiber previously served as development officer of the Ann Marie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomon Islands, Maryland; director of operations, board support supervisor and business operations manager/analyst for the AARP Foundation; and events manager and senior assistant ticket manager for the Washington football team and JKC Stadium in Washington, DC.
Treiber attended State University of New York (Empire State College) and Oscar Rose Junior College in Oklahoma.
“Mrs. Treiber possesses a depth of knowledge, experience and management capabilities that will complement our elections process,” Murrill said.
Mrs. Treiber, welcome to Perquimans County!
In other news, the Askew family wants to thank the community as well as surrounding ones for their prayers and assistance after a fire destroyed their Snug Harbor home in March.
“We had people come up from Carteret County to donate,” Amber Askew said. “We have been truly blessed. We are grateful to everyone who donated, helped with getting us a place to stay, made sure the kids had everything they needed and helped with groceries. Like I said, we are truly blessed to live in such a loving community.”
Recently, a citation was issued to Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges for second-degree trespassing. As we did when Councilman Quentin Jackson was arrested, the Perquimans Weekly reported on the matter – same as it did when Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch was cited for second-degree trespassing while conducting a study about dilapidated properties for the town.
Since there is always more to the story, from what I gather from informed sources, Hodges was invited by a realtor to the property next door to him which is for sale on Front Street. The citation has nothing to do with Hodges being on council.
We hope to get answers as this case and others percolate up through the court system; never boring in Hertford.
Long lines have been reported at area gas pumps. Thank the Russians for hacking into the Colonial Pipeline system – less than a year after the SolarWinds hack. Long sigh. When we as a nation going to wake up!?
Alpharetta Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline delivers millions gallons of gasoline, diesel fuel, home heating oil, aviation and military fuels each day, according to the company. About 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast arrives via the pipeline system.
Long ago, I worked on Colonial’s pipelines in Greensboro, a junction point in Colonial’s 5,519-mile pipeline system, where a spur runs off the main trunk to deliver fuel products to terminals in Raleigh-Durham, Apex, Selma and Fayetteville.
Pipeline work is not easy…
Remember the 1970s when there were long gas lines because of unrest in the Middle East – thank God that’s been cleared up. Then, driving a fuel-efficient Volkswagen Beetle became even more trendy.
Mark your calendars Reverend Matthew Brunoehler [Pastor Matt], pastor of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Chuch in Elizabeth City, will be the guest speaker at the Perquimans County Memorial Day Observance May 31. American Legion Post 126, Hertford, conducts the annual observance held on the County Courthouse Green at the Veterans Monument in Hertford. The observance will begins at 11 a.m. More about Bronoehler in a future edition.
The Town of Hertford holds two Bulk Pick-Up Weeks a year, one in the Spring and one in the Fall.
This year’s Spring Bulk Pick-Up Week is scheduled for May 10 — May 14.
Place any non-hazardous household items on the curb and they will be picked up free of charge.
If you have any questions, please contact Customer Service at (252) 426-5311.
Formerly an administrator at Perquimans County Schools, the Northeast Regional Educational Service Alliance (NERESA) has elected Tyrrell County Schools Superintendent, Oliver A. Holley, to serve as Chairman. The NERESA consists of 17 regional school districts, including Tyrrell, Washington, Edenton-Chowan, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Perquimans and Hyde counties.
“I look forward to continuing the work of our region. We must ensure that we continue to provide our students, staff and stakeholders with the best educational opportunities. It is truly humbling and an honor to have the support of our regional superintendents,” Holley said.
“I would like to thank the Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education for your continued support and dedication to this work, and the work of the district”, Holley reiterated. “I appreciate and value the relationships and care the Board has for me and the students, employees and community as their leadership continues to be influential throughout our district, region and state.”
Piney Woods Friends Meeting will host a Southern gospel quartet – Streets of Gold – starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15 on the law. Bring a chair.
Burgess Baptist Church at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, will host “Highway Revival” Trio to lead worship May 16, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Highway Revival is a Gospel Trio from Greenville, NC who sings the songs of the Christian faith. Come and celebrate Jesus!
The service is free and open to the public. A Love Offering will be received for “Highway Revival.”
For more information please go to www.burgessbaptistchurch.com or call 252-619-7262.
Per Daniel Trevors, Durants Neck Ruritan Fundraiser – Fried Chicken & BBQ Combo
Grab some food between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Donation: $10.00
TAKE OUT ONLY
Pick up at Durants Neck Ruritan Building
2151 New Hope Road Hertford, NC
Lastly, Mobile Food Pantry & CSFP (Commodity Supplemental Food) Distribution
Location: Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford, NC 27944
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Arrive Time: 1:30 p.m. set up with volunteers
Start: 2 p.m.
End: 4 p.m.