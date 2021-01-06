Forty-three years ago this week Hertford’s normalcy and calmness were suddenly interrupted at 7:55 AM on Tuesday, January 10, 1978, with an explosion at Winslow Oil Company.
Two tanker trucks were unloading fuel when a spark ignited flames, engulfing the trucks and quickly spreading to nearby ground-level tanks.
The initial explosion and chain reaction ones that followed occurred from the early morning into the afternoon and rocked the town.
Black smoke from the resulting fire could be seen 20 miles away. In addition to the seven of the 11 large tanks exploding, several 55 gallons drums exploded and were “launched” across the river to be found later near the railroad tracks in Winfall.
Nearby businesses and residences were threatened and some families were evacuated. Hertford Fire Department responded quickly and bravely fought to contain the disaster and limit its spread.
They soon saw that help was needed and the call went out. Over the next three to four days more than 200 firemen from 14 area departments braved winter weather with a wind chill factor down to -17˚ to meet the challenge.
The weather made a difficult task harder; but ironically, helped in one regard. The water hosed on nearby structures froze on impact and prevented combustion from the fire’s heat. I was told that from Tuesday until controlled on Friday, about nine million gallons of water was pumped from the river onto the site.
Speaking of the Perquimans River, it actually was ablaze with fire from burning fuel spreading on the water. Coast Guard boat crews came down from Elizabeth City to handle that part of the situation. The USCG also had one of their copters in the air to render medical aid or transport if necessary.
In addition to trying to save as much of Winslow’s property as possible, there was concern of nearby residences, Reed Oil Co., Hollowell Oil Co., and Farmer’s Feed and Seed. Farmer’s Feed and Seed could not be saved.
Erie Haste’s residence was saved by water and the ice sheet that formed. The back of his two story garage was only 8 feet from the tanks. He said that if his garage and house went, with that wind, they likely would have lost the whole block.
The other two oil companies were a major concern with reason. Reed’s LP tanks were only 40’ from the burning tanks. This could have been a multiplying factor in this, already a major disaster. They both escaped as well. This was not by fate or chance, but by the effort and dedication of the fire crews. I must also add that there were no fatalities and only a few injuries.
Winslow Oil was not as fortunate. In an interview with The Hose and Nozzle magazine later Billy Winslow said “We lost everything”. He added that the 11 tanks held 100,000 gallons of fuel oil, 50,000 of kerosene and about 40,000 gallons of gasoline. The office was destroyed, along with accounts receivable, some cash, and three company trucks.
This was a major event in Hertford’s history and I wanted to refresh its memory for old timers and acquaint new comers, like myself, with the story. There is more to it than I could get in one column. This will be the first of two parts.
Next week I will focus on the human angle. In research, I found many personal experiences and stories that should be shared as well.
In the mean time, God bless and have a great day.
Stories from the Perquimans Weekly's front pages:
Headline: Worst Fire in History – Explosions Rock Hertford/Jan 12
Tuesday morning marked what has been called the worst fire ever in this small community.
An explosion of an oil tank at Winslow Oil Company prompted the alarm at around 7:50 a.m.
At press time, there was no definite information available on the cause of the fire. Hertford Police Chief Marshall Merritt and an employee with Winslow Oil Company explained that two transports were loading fuel at the facility. Merritt suggested a spark may have ignited the trucks, but added that was not definite.
The most immediate danger was the threat of fire reaching both the Reed and Hollowell Oil Companies where additional fuel could have added to the approaching flames. Although damages were reported to the buildings, no other tanks became involved.
A spokesman for Reed Oil Company reported removing cash and records from the company’s offices.
L. Billy Winslow, employee at Winslow Oil Company, explained that he was working in the office at the time of the explosion. He went outside and within five minutes, he said the entire area was engulfed inflames.
Concerning damages, Winslow said, “We lost it all.”
Two other employees reportedly crawled from the building and plunged into the Perquimans River, but suffered no injuries.
Following the first alarm, Chief Charles Skinner of the Hertford Volunteer Fire Department, immediately put in a general alarm for assistance.
Volunteer firemen battled the blaze for an hour before the first report came in that it was contained. Firemen fought the cold, often causing the water to freeze upon impact.
By 10 a.m., at least 125 firemen, most of them volunteers from the area, were reported on the scene representing assistance from fire departments in Bethel, Belvidere-Chappell Hill, Inter County, Edenton, Elizabeth City, South Mills, Winfall and possibly others. Also on the scene were all available personnel from the Perquimans and Chowan Sheriffs Departments, the Hertford Police Department, Edenton Police Department and members of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Immediately following the first explosion, homes in the immediate area were evacuated and all traffic was diverted away from the downtown section of Hertford.
Five explosions were heard throughout the morning and into the afternoon, audible from as far away as five miles. Smoke could be spotted from as far away as Elizabeth City and Edenton.
The first explosion, signaling the start of the fire was reported around 7:50 a.m., a second occurred about 9 a.m., the third was reported at 1:45 p.m. with the fifth sounding out around 2:50 p.m. The third and fourth explosions were reported as the tops of oil tanks.
At 11 a.m., it was reported that between 4 and 6 oil tanks were involved.
The fifth explosion, the last reported before press time, was the loudest of the day and resulted in an injury to at least one fireman.
According to an eyewitness, another oil tank ignited, the top blew off and over the Haste house, landed on the other side of Grubb St. The tank’s top hit a pickup truck on the other side of the street, bounced off, and hit and injured fireman Fred White of the Edenton Fire Department.
Injuries were reported to at least six firemen at press time including a broken arm, back pains, and cuts resulting from the fourth explosion which knocked the men several feet. Some firemen were also treated for smoke inhalation and exhaustion. Members of the Perquimans County Rescue Squad and medics with the U.S. Coast Guard were standing by on the scene in case of additional injuries.
An employee at Winslow Oil Company reported losses as follows: all of the offices at the oil company, three service trucks, and the two transport trucks. All cash and records at the company’s office were completely destroyed. Included in the records were accounts receivable estimated at about $600,000. Also totally destroyed was the nearby Hertford Feed and Seed.
Several vehicles parked in the area, some belonging to the oil companies, were also destroyed.
Another employee at Winslow Oil Company explained that there are a total of 11 tanks at the business which contained 100,000 gallons of fuel oil, 50,000 gallons in kerosene, and between 35,000 and 40,000 in gasoline. A tank measures 12 x 34. Firemen battled the blase for hours keeping houses hosed down to prevent loss.
The home of T. Erie Haste Jr.. the closest to the flames, was saved although the garage was lost.
Firefighters used the Perquimans River as one Source of water along with the street hydrants and water in the tanker trucks. Foam was used late in the morning by the fire fighters to try to blanket the flames.
Shortly after 10 a.m., oil began leaking into the Perquimans River with flames visible.
The Atlantic Strike Team was then brought in
from the Elizabeth City Coast Guard base to fight that, the newest development. One fireman reported that the fire was then “rolling on the river and it will be for awhile.”
Lt. Cmdr. Barry Chambers, head of the Atlantic Strike Team based in Elizabeth City, reported that they brought in seven men, a mobile command post, 400 feet of boom to serve as a barrier. The team set up around 10 a.m. to contain the blaze on the river.
Chambers reported that about 100 gallons of fuel was collected from the leakage into the river and that the total area on the water involved in flames was an area about 20 by 40 yards.
Also called in was the Industrial Marine Service out of Norfolk, Va. to bring men and equipment to collect the oil spilled into the river.
Chambers pointed out that the Atlantic Strike Team surveyed the area for pollution and only serves in an environmental role, not as fire fighters. He estimated that men would be on the scene until sundown.
As of press time, firemen continued to fight the blaze keeping the additional oil tanks hosed down to prevent spreading. The fire was reported contained at that time.
News teams from all area newspapers, radio and television stations were present to report one of the worst fires in the Albemarle, and estimated to be the worst in Hertford’s history.
Fire Clean-up Continues/Jan 19
More than one week following the Winslow Oil Company fire, officials continue to estimate damages, reconstruct the occurrences, and direct overall clean-up operations.
Julian Winslow, owner of the local Union 76 distributorship, said company losses have not been totally determined, but nine of the 11 oil tanks were lost while some product is still in the remaining two. Also lost in the fire were the company’s offices, a warehouse, three transports and three service trucks.
Cash in the building, which Winslow estimated to be “several thousands” was also destroyed along with the company’s records.
The figure reported previously of about $600,000 outstanding in accounts receivable is considered by Winslow to be approximate.
Winslow pointed out that the company is operating out of temporary offices in the downtown Peoples
Bank building. The phone number remains the same.
Winslow Oil Company is continuing to provide service to its customers, though somewhat limited, with the help of its Elizabeth City office, Hollowell Oil Company of Hertford, and two Edenton companies, Congo and Crawood.
Winslow added that the company is appealing to its customers to bring into the office any account
statements received through the last of December as well as any delivery tickets from the first of
January through the time of the fire, which occurred Jan. 10.
Winslow said, “We feel sure that the people will come through.”
Winslow also added that the company has reached a definite decision to relocate it’s bulk plant outside of Hertford, but still within Perquimans County. He added that company offices will remain in town.
Concerning relocation of the oil companies which has been talked about, Hertford Mayor Bill Cox made the following statement, “The Town of Hertford has made some effort in the past to seek funding to relocate these companies. We were not successful. But it’s not something new we’re thinking of. The town feels it’s time to renew their efforts. This would have to be a cooperative effort with the oil companies involved and the town, state and federal governments.”
While local officials considered this move prior to the fire, local fire fighters also did some pre-planning in case a fire ever occurred at the site. Charles Skinner Jr., Chief of the Hertford Volunteer Fire Department, said, “We had planned for this emergency.” He explained that
pre-planned training has been used with an actual on-site maneuver carried out previously.
In a two-hour interview, Chief Skinner recently outlined the actions taken by his department and those assisting in the Jan. 10 BLEVE. Skinner explained that BLEVE is an acronym used by the National Fire Protection Association. The letters stand for “boiling liquid expanding vapor explosions.”
Response from other area fire departments was no accident, Skin ner explained. The Albemarle
Firemen’s Association, a 10-county organization, has had a mutual aid program in existence since 1970.
The agreement allows each member department to assist on the scene, remain on stand-by, and move up to additional stations to provide assistance. No departments will respond unless an order is issued by a department officer.
Chief Skinner was that authority Jan. 10 when he put out a general alarm for assistance minutes after arriving on the scene. Skinner said his first reaction “was to call for help.”
The fire chief and it was his decision to let the fuel bum itself out, trying to prevent it from spreading into the river.
Only between 16,000 and 17,000 gallons escaped into the river.
While that figure sounds high, it only represents the contents of less than one of the exploding vertical oil tanks. A total of 230,000 gallons of different fuels were estimated to be contained in the 11 tanks at Winslow’s.
While the origin of the fire still has not been determined, speculation exists that fuel somehow escaped from the two trucks unloading at Winslow’s that morning, covered the ground was then somehow ignited by a spark, possibly from static electricity.
Fire, law and business officials in involved say the origin may never be known.
In looking back over the BLEVE at Winslow Oil Company, injuries were kept at a minimum. Eight
firemen received minor injuries with Chief Frank White, Chief of the Center Hill-Crossroads Department receiving a separated pelvis and
fractured ribs. In addition to the damages at Winslow Oil Company, Farmer’s Feed and Seed, an adjacent business, was totally lost “except for partial insurance” according to
Lloyd Lane, part owner. The business’s grain tanks survived in tact. That business is now operating
at J&N Supply Company in Winfall.
At Reed Oil Company, losses were kept at a minimum. Damage was done to the company warehouse, a dock and pier no longer in use.
For resident T. Erie Haste Jr., whose home is located within 10 feet of the oil farm, losses only included the garage and playroom above, two vehicles and minor damages to the house which as a whole was
saved.
Clean up operations at the fire scene are continuing.