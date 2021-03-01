NCDOT along with McLean Contracting plan on closing the S-Bridge in Hertford between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.
The closure will be made so that a concrete pump truck can be placed in the existing roadway for placement of concrete on the new bridge deck.
A single barricade will be placed in the travel lane at Grubb Street warning of the bridge closure and multiple barriers will be placed on the bridge approach to prevent vehicles from crossing the bridge.
On the Winfall side of the bridge, barricades will be placed at the intersection of Winfall Blvd and Creek Drive.
In addition portable message boards will be placed on US-17 providing advance warning of the closure in both the Northbound and Southbound directions.