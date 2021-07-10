Removal of the historic S-bridge in Hertford began last week.
"Although the S-bridge was closed on May 26 due to deficiencies found during a routine inspection, deconstruction was only able to begin earlier this week," N.C. Department of Transportation Division I spokesman Tim Hass said Friday. "This process was hindered by Tropical Storm Elsa, meaning 99 percent of the existing structure is still in place."
Project supervisors planned to float the bridge's existing truss out on Monday.
"Demolition of the fixed spans will take place as necessary over the next eight months," Hass said.
No improvements are being made to the current causeway since the replacement bridge will span the causeway.
"Now that the causeway is closed to through traffic, all pavement will be removed and it will be re-graded and seeded to match existing topography," Hass said.
The estimated cost of removing the historic S-bridge and demolishing the existing causeway is $764,000.
Hass said the total cost of the project is $56,925,000.
"From this number, you can subtract $9,149,000.00 for design and other professional services, and the aforementioned $764,000.00 for demolition," he said. "This yields a total cost for the new structure of $47,012,000."
The new bridge is expected to be open to vehicular traffic on or before April 30, 2022.