The Salvation Army kettle drive for the Christmas holiday season officially kicked off Saturday.
A few kettles have already been set up on a limited basis at a few sites, but Saturday marked the start of the drive in earnest.
Bell ringers will be on hand every day except Sunday, according to Toni Sawyer, who is director of community development and relations for the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army is still looking for groups or individuals to volunteer for bell ringing.
Groups or individuals interested in helping with bell ringing can call Major Jason Hughes at 338-4129.
Hughes said last year’s drive raised $135,000, and sights are set on raising that amount again this year.
The need in the community has increased over the past year, he said, and inflation also is impacting donors.
The community has been generous in supporting the work of the Salvation Army, he said, noting the work includes everything from housing and food assistance programs to literacy programs at Sheep-Harney Elementary School and Hertford Grammar School.
“This is an amazing community,” Hughes said.
Bell ringing sites in Elizabeth City will include Walmart, all four Food Lion locations, Hobby Lobby, Belk, Roses, Big Lots, and Walgreens.
In Perquimans County there will be a kettle at Food Lion.
The Salvation Army expects to have kettles in Chowan County at Food Lion and Roses. The Edenton Lions Club coordinates the bell ringing in Chowan.
