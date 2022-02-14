Dr. Scott Grabill, an orthopedic surgeon with Sentara Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists, poses with Barie Hoeppner, a Hertford resident on whom Grabill recently performed knee replacement surgery using the hospital’s new MAKOplasty robot.
A Hertford resident is the first patient to undergo robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.
Barie Hoeppner underwent the knee replacement surgery with the assistance of SAMC’s new MAKOplasty robot on Feb. 3, according to a hospital press release.
Dr. Scott Grabill, an orthopedic surgeon with Sentara Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists, a division of Albemarle Physician Services-Sentara, performed the surgery.
According to the press release, MAKOplasty uses a CT scan before surgery to create a 3D model specific to each patient’s anatomy. Surgeons then use the model to develop a personalized surgery plan.
“In the operating room, surgeons control the MAKO robot to precisely position the joint implant,” Sentara’s press release explains. “The 3D model also increases accuracy to save more healthy bone and tissue.”
According to Sentara Albemarle, the robot-assisted surgery offers a “more personalized approach” that may “lead to a better fitting joint implant, which can result in more natural feeling and movement.”
Grabill, whose surgical expertise includes hip and knee procedures, said the MAKO robot represents “innovation in orthopedic surgery that can (also) lead to faster recovery” for patients.
“The levels of precision, accuracy and reproducibility can also mean improved surgical outcomes. So I’m thrilled to offer these advances to my patients here in our local community,” he said.
A week after surgery, Hoeppner said he’s been “amazed” at his recovery thus far. He’s able to walk around his house without a walker and has already started some exercises.
“I’m so glad to have been a part of this,” he said in the press release. “I can’t say enough about Dr. Grabill and his skill as a surgeon. From the first time I met him, he put me at ease about what was going on with my knee and the best plan of action.”
Sentara Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists is located on the second floor of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.