Fueled by a 5,000-vote margin in Carteret County, state Sen. Norm Sanderson defeated state Sen. Bob Steinburg in the GOP primary in the newly redrawn 1st Senate District on Tuesday.
Sanderson, R-Pamlico, collected 12,666 votes or 55.51% of all votes cast in the eight-county 1st Senate District. Steinburg, R-Chowan, finished with 10,150 votes or 44.49%.
Steinburg, who was placed in the same Senate district as Sanderson because of redistricting, carried six of the counties in the new district, including Perquimans.
But Sanderson's 5,000-vote margin in Carteret and 1,200-vote margin in Pamlico proved too much for Steinburg to overcome. In addition, Sanderson only trailed Steinburg by a little over than 400 votes in Dare County, Steinburg's home turf.
In another state legislative race affecting the region, Bill Ward, a retired Pasquotank sheriff's lieutenant, easily defeated Donald Kirkland of Ahoskie in the GOP primary in the 5th House District.
Ward collected 3,340 votes or 68.33% of those cast in the four-county district. Kirkland finished with 1,548 or 31.67%. Ward carried Pasquotank and Camden by large margins; Kirkland's majorities in Hertford and Gates were smaller. Ward will now face incumbent Democrat Howard Hunter, D-Hunter, in the general election.
In the newly drawn 3rd Senate District, incumbent state Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, lost her bid for re-election on Tuesday. She was defeated in the Democratic primary by challenger Valerie Jordan of Warren County.
Jordan collected 13,601 votes or 59.71% in the 10-county 3rd District. Bazemore finished with 9,179 or 40.29%.
Jordan carried eight of the 10 counties in the district, including Camden and Currituck. Bazemore carried Bertie and Martin counties. She will now face off against Republican Bobby Hanig, a state representative who's seeking to move over to the state Senate after November.