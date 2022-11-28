Santa Claus visits with Charley (left) and Hayley Colson of Hertford during the Breakfast with Santa event at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton on Saturday. Nov. 19. A record 180 children participated in this year’s event.
Young Delaney tells Santa Claus a secret during the annual Breakfast for Santa event in Edenton Saturday, Nov. 19. A record 180 children participated in the event.
Photo courtesy Kinsey Ward Photography
Santa Claus visits with Charley (left) and Hayley Colson of Hertford during the Breakfast with Santa event at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton on Saturday. Nov. 19. A record 180 children participated in this year’s event.
EDENTON — Santa Claus came to town a little early this year, brightening the morning for a record 180 children at the annual Breakfast with Santa event in Edenton Saturday, Nov. 19.
Held at American Legion Post 40, the annual event featuring Father Christmas raised money for the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Organizer Amber Hardy said this year’s breakfast raised several thousand dollars after expenses were paid. Several locals helped hold down costs by donating eggs for the breakfast.
Kids ages 4 weeks to 12 came out to enjoy a meal and time with Jolly Old Saint Nick. Besides a pancake breakfast, kids got to read their letters to Santa, decorate cookies and participate in a special Christmas craft.
Photographer Kinsey Ward captured photos of the meetings between the children and Santa Claus.
Many of those attending the breakfast also attended a craft show at White Oak Elementary School Saturday morning.
Santa Claus himself spoke to the Chowan Herald later about the breakfast, penning the following letter addressed to Chowan families:
“Thanks so much for coming by last weekend. I LOVED seeing so many smiling faces and reading all your wonderful letters. I read every single one of them. I’m happy to say none of you were greedy, and all of you asked for some great gifts that I’ll be happy to surprise you with;
“But I noticed something in your letters ... where you are asked if you are good all, some or none of the time, so many of you said ‘some.’ This means two things to me: that some of you are NOT doing your share or are acting up at home or school. That’s not good behavior … but it doesn’t make you a bad person. It just means you have some work to do.
“The other meaning to me: I think some parents checked the boxes, and maybe their message has some unrealistic expectations for the child. I mean, a 2-year-old’s letter said he behaved only some of the time! What could a toddler do that is bad besides spit up, not nap or mess a diaper? I think Christmas is a good time to reflect on the difference between good and bad, between a bad child and simple undesirable behavior and between naughty and nice.
“To me, it’s not about a good or a bad child. I believe every child is good. But are you nice, kids, and are you, as parents, setting examples of that? That will make Christmas nice for everyone! And for sure you’ll make the nice list!”
Santa Claus concluded by saying he may show up again in Edenton before Christmas at the annual tree lighting and Christmas Parade.
The lighting of the tree is set to commence at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, with the Christmas Parade scheduled for the week after at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Both will take place in downtown Edenton.