...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Perquimans County School Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter (left) receives a donation for the Elizabeth City Police Department’s Police Athletic League from Christine Selfridge, one of the coordinators of the third annual Santa’s Helpers Golf Tournament. The tournament’s proceeds were split between PAL, First Flight High School and the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
For the past two years, the Santa’s Helpers Golf Tournament has helped brighten Christmas for families in Perquimans, Dare and Pasquotank counties.
The annual tournament has raised $20,000, with the proceeds being split between the Police Athletic League in Elizabeth City, First Flight High School in Dare County and the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
In the Perquimans schools, the tournament provides funding for the local schools to purchase, wrap and deliver gifts for Christmas to children whose names are provided by school counselors and social workers.
Billy Russell and Christine Selfridge spearhead the Santa’s Helpers Golf Tournament each year. They continued their efforts this year at the third annual event, with the proceeds again being donated to PAL, First Flight and the local schools foundation.
“We just want to make a difference,” Selfridge said.
According to foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter, the funds donated to the Perquimans schools have been placed in the Robert Lowney KIND (Kindness is Not Difficult) Fund. The funds are available to school counselors and homeless program coordinators for students needing financial assistance for clothing, food or toys for Christmas.
Established in May 2020, the Lowney KIND fund was created by former Perquimans County High School educator Robert Lowney following his retirement. It was designed to help students in need of financial assistance because of either homelessness, abuse, tragic loss or other situations.