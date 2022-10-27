Santas Helpers

Perquimans County School Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter (left) receives a donation for the Elizabeth City Police Department’s Police Athletic League from Christine Selfridge, one of the coordinators of the third annual Santa’s Helpers Golf Tournament. The tournament’s proceeds were split between PAL, First Flight High School and the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans School Foundation

For the past two years, the Santa’s Helpers Golf Tournament has helped brighten Christmas for families in Perquimans, Dare and Pasquotank counties.

The annual tournament has raised $20,000, with the proceeds being split between the Police Athletic League in Elizabeth City, First Flight High School in Dare County and the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.