Ann Jones stops to browse the wares at a vendor booth at the Hertford Flea Market on Church Street in Hertford, Saturday. The market, also known as Saturday Morning Live, is growing in popularity. Twenty-eight vendors of antiques, clothing, vegetables, jewelry and artisan wood crafts participated in the most recent event.
Storm clouds and a threat of rain didn’t dampen the crowd or the spirits of the 28 vendors of antiques, clothing, vegetables, jewelry and artisan wood crafts at Hertford’s recent third flea market, also known as Saturday Morning Live.
Saturday Morning Live Market Manager Jennifer Byrum was excited about the turnout.
“We expected thirty vendors, but a few had to cancel because of the forecasted rain,” she said. “We have more vendors than we have tents signed up for the next market.”
Sponsored by the town of Hertford along with Historic Hertford, Inc. Saturday Morning Live opens on Church Street at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.
The event’s hours have been extended because of its popularity. What began with a handful of vendors has now attracted an array of flea market enthusiasts along with local browsers.
“We have moved all the vendors to one side of Church Street to make sure people can go into the stores and take advantage of Saturday (business) openings,” Byrum said.
One of the businesses benefiting from the flea market was Brew 2 Rescue Cafe, which drew a crowd of locals for its special breakfast menu.
“I haven’t tried it yet, the line was too long, but it looked delicious,” Hertford resident Connie Jaklic said of the cafe’s French toast casserole.
Sid Eley, a wood craftsman and former Hertford mayor and fire chief, was displaying his handcrafted wooden stools, toy cars and other pieces of artwork during the flea market.
“This is a terrific event,” he said. “I’ve sold a few stools and am looking forward to selling my birdhouse in The Hertford Hub.”
Representatives of Farmer John of Currituck also attended the flea market, showcasing the business’s produce.
The Hertford Flea Market, dubbed “Saturday Morning Live” at the suggestion of interim Town Manager Janet Cole, is scheduled to continue each second and fourth Saturday through August. The market could be possibly extended through the fall.