North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Director Angie Grube said the SBI received a request from the District Attorney on Friday, Jan. 29 to investigate the potential misuse of Town of Hertford equipment.
Neither the SBI nor District Attorney R. Andrew Womble offered comment about the investigation.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle nor Mayor Earnell Brown offered comment about the investigation.
Meanwhile, Town Council’s Monday meetings were canceled due to a lack of a quorum.
Construction on the dais, a raised platform at the front of a room or hall, usually for one or more speakers or honored guests, has not been completed at the Community Center.
The computer isn’t there, so council was unable to stream and save the meeting on the town computer. Also the heating unit is not working properly.
Councilman Frank Norman objected to the meeting’s cancellation.
“The meeting was not canceled,” he wrote in an email to Hurdle. “You can not just decide to not come to a meeting. There are laws for that. Now council members and the mayor can not show up and the meeting not happen because lack of a quorum but Madame Manager the meeting was not canceled and I will be there on time as usual.”
Though there was no official meeting, councilmen Quentin Jackson and Norman held an informal meeting anyway on Facebook Live.