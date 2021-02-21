Perquimans Sheriff’s Office wants folks to know about a new scam that is under investigation.
Apparently, a person is identifying themselves as Chief Deputy Tom Reid is telling people they have failed to show up for jury duty. The scammer also mentions the name of Clerk of Superior Court Todd Tilley.
The scammer instructs the person to pay a fine for not showing up for court, and has them pay using gift cards.
THIS IS A SCAM. If someone directs you to pay something with gift cards, DO NOT COMPLY. Contact your local law enforcement immediately.
Please pass this on to our older citizens because they are the ones being hit the hardest with this new scam. Sheriff’s office will update everyone with more information as soon as it can.
Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact contact the sheriff's office at (252) 426-5615.