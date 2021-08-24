Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said the first day appeared to go smoothly at all schools in the district.
“I think everything is going well,” Turner said Monday morning.
Turner said the district’s first-day enrollment was 1,703, an increase from last year of nearly 90 and the highest it’s been in five years.
Turner said Perquimans has only one teaching position vacancy right now, which is at Perquimans County High School. She said she’s glad most teaching positions are filled.
Theanda Sealock has two children at Central Elementary School this year. Jaylin is a first-grader and Jaycob is a second-grader.
Sealock said she believes the school district did a good job navigating the pandemic last year and will do well again this school year.
“I think that they made the right precautions last year to be able to be a little bit more relaxed this year,” Sealock said. “I’m very hopeful that this year will be even better.”
The Perquimans County Schools is encouraging mask-wearing in school facilities but not requiring it. The policy follows the guidance outlined by Gov. Roy Cooper several weeks ago on mask-wearing to prevent the spread of COVID in schools.
Sealock said the Perquimans schools had good procedures last year regarding quarantines and other COVID-19 protocols.
“I think they did really well with that,” Sealock said.
She said her children enjoy attending school at Central.
“They’re really excited this morning to get to school,” Sealock said.
Madison Townsend also dropped off two children at Central Monday morning: Rylee, a second-grader, and Bryar, who is in kindergarten.
She said they were excited about the first day of school — “got up early and everything.”
Townsend said she thinks the schools have prepared well for starting the school year and is glad that masks are optional.
“I don’t like the kinds having to wear masks,” Townsend said.
Tanisha Nunez, who was dropping off her son Carlos, a first-grader, said she is hoping for the best but is wary of the return to school amid the continuing pandemic.
“I honestly don’t feel comfortable with them going back to school,” Nunez said of the schools returning with in-person classes.
All public schools in the state were required to offer in-person instruction this fall, with exceptions only for students who have compromised immune systems or live with others who do.
Nunez said her concern stems from rising rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
“Everything is getting worse instead of getting better,” Nunez said. “I just hope they take these precautions like they should. So it’s sort of a look-and-see type of thing.”
Turner said feedback from the public on the schools’ mask-optional policy has been “generally positive,” though she noted “everyone has concerns both ways.”
The superintendent said she always enjoys seeing the students in the early grades arrive for the first day of a new school year.
“I will be hitting all the schools and this is always my first stop,” she said of beginning her rounds at Central Elementary.